The strange and out of the way, brother of Angelina Jolie

The one and only time that James Haven is actually known to the general public, it was then that he gave the thing a kiss on Angelina Jolie for the academy awards in 2000, the same year that she won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted.

Over the years, the two brothers have denied rumours that they were a married couple, provided that the exposure and impact of the media on the one, simple kiss of brotherhood. In an interview with People magazine, Angelina Jolie has highlighted the friendship of the people ” and ” Nation.

“First of all, we are the best of friends. It was not a kiss, open-mouthed kinky. It was disappointing to see something so beautiful and pure by being turned into a circus,” said Angelina Jolie.

A friend of Angelina Jolie and James Haven, that is basically what defines the life out of them. Both of them had issues with his father, the actor Jon Voight, who has always been present over the course of the childhood of the two. In spite of this, both of them reconciled with his father at the same time, James, in 2009, Diamond 2010.

But the one that James Haven does for a living? Over the years, he has worked as an actor and a producer on several films, making only a few cameos and a big highlight. His appearance on film in the most prominent took place in 2001 in the movie Original Sin – which featured Angelina Jolie in the cast.

