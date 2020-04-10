The Strokes releases first album in 7 years, and to listen to The “New Abnormal”

Ladies and gentlemen, the band is The Strokes it is in the back.

The group of New York city has finally released the follow-up to Comedown Machine (2013) presented a In The New Abnormal out of the world.

The new album shows the group experimenting with a variety of elements to spice up the melting pot of a mix of classic rock with alternative rock, which put the guys on the map in the first place.

The Strokes – In The New Abnormal

The sixth album in the career of the band, led by Julian Casablancas it was produced by the legendary Rick Rubinknown for the studio, the Shangri-La in Malibu, and it has worked with names such as Slayer, Johnny Cash, Adele, Linkin Park, Kanye West, Metallica and more and more.

The New Abormal it is available in all the platforms streaming and you can listen to it on Spotify below.

It is worth noting that the band should have performed at the festival and Lollapalooza Brazil last weekend, but the event was postponed to December due to the new Coronavirus.

In addition to The Strokes, and the other but Guns N’ Roses and Travis Scott they are the only things confirmed so far for the recall.