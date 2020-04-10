The Strokes releases The album “The New Abnormal” and after a seven-year

After a long wait, The Strokes released is this Friday (10th) for the new album, entitled “The New Abnormal”. The last release was in 2013 with the album “Comedown Machine”.

The new project contains nine tracks, including the hit singles “Brooklyn Bridge, to the Chorus,” and the “Bad Decisions”. The front cover has been signed by the artist and neo-expressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

