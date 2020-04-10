The Strokes releases The album “The New Abnormal” and after a seven-year

After a long wait, The Strokes released is this Friday (10th) for the new album, entitled “The New Abnormal”. The last release was in 2013 with the album “Comedown Machine”.
The new project contains nine tracks, including the hit singles “Brooklyn Bridge, to the Chorus,” and the “Bad Decisions”. The front cover has been signed by the artist and neo-expressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Recommended content:
The Strokes are to be cloned into the bizarre music video for “Bad Decisions”
With a clip that was recorded during the isolation, the generator sets running and Liam Payne to launch “Midnight” Listen to the The Strokes would be present in Brazil during the last week of the festival and Lollapalooza, but it was pushed back to December because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. At this time, the festival has maintained a confirmed on the show and the band, in addition to the Guns N’ Roses, and Travis Scott.
See also:
album:
With a clip that was recorded during the isolation, the generator sets running and Liam Payne to launch “Midnight”
Listen to the
The Strokes would be present in Brazil during the last week of the festival and Lollapalooza, but it was pushed back to December because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. At this time, the festival has maintained a confirmed on the show and the band, in addition to the Guns N’ Roses, and Travis Scott.