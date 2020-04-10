The Tumor in the prostate could be caused by gene mutations inherited

Photo: Handout / Pexel





The same affect only the male population, prostate cancer is the tumor with the highest number of new cases in Brazil. Despite the fact that the majority of the cases occur over the age of 60, the mutation of the gene BRCA, which is responsible for about 10 to 20 percent of cases, it causes the young men to develop the disease.

“I talk about the genetic issues that can have an influence on the development of tumors, it is important, however, is a more basic and fundamental-related to the disease, that is, the education, and the taboo that is related to the re-examination. It is necessary that of the men, even young men, to leave these taboo subjects, and let them take care of their health, and in particular those who have or have had a family member with the disease, or 40 years,” he comments, Which can be sent, and the coordinator of the medical oncology clinic of the German Hospital Oswaldo Cruz (Oswaldo Cruz.

In a healthy organism, all the genes BRCA plays a role in repair of DNA molecules damaged, thus preventing the emergence of malignant tumors. For this reason, it is important for the patient to carry out tests that will facilitate early diagnosis, which, for a time, according to a survey by the Center for Translational Research in radiation Oncology of the Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo (Icesp), about 30% of cases are detected at an advanced stage, which is no longer amenable to curative treatment.

“First of all, it is necessary for the man to get into the habit of taking care of their health and to do regular check-ups, regardless of where they are. To diagnose a malignant tumor is still in the initial phase, it is critical to the effectiveness of the treatment, which results in a better quality of life after diagnosis,” concludes the expert.

In the case of cancer of the prostate gland, is the mutation of BRCA and may cause a tumor-the most aggressive in the relationship, not muted, and that the disease manifested at an earlier stage. For this reason, he argues that the spread of information on the subject, it is essential that more people are aware of the importance of genetic testing.

“Now, there are tests to assess the genetic predisposition by mutation of the BRCA carried out by means of the analysis of a blood sample or saliva, and it is a great tool to identify mutations in BRCA, allowing you to define the best strategy for the prevention and treatment of the patient,” says the expert. “However, not all of the people that we need to take the test. The important thing is that the men with cancer in the family are required to notify their physicians so that they are able to assess the need for genetic testing,” he said.

Mutation of BRCA

A mutation in the genes BRCA brought to the attention of the whole world, when the actress Angelina Jolie took the genetic test and was found to be a carrier of the condition, and then removed her breasts and ovaries, in a preventive manner, in the year 2013. Due to the impact of this event on the topic was strongly connected to the cancers in women, and not many people know that it can be the cause of other types of the disease. “Both men and women can inherit mutations in the genes BRCA1 and 2, which leads to an increase in the incidence of tumors in the prostate, breast, ovary, and pancreas. It is essential that the patient perform follow-up health care provider regularly, so as to follow the measures, which would enable prevention and early diagnosis,” says the medical oncologist, Which can be sent.

Information that makes a difference

The time of the discovery of a cancer, or a genetic mutation that increases the chances of developing any type of cancer is extremely powerful. At this point, it is necessary to empower the patient with information of a quality that will assist in decision-making.