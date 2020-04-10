The villain of “Eternal” may have been revealed for Funko’s Pop!

As with many franchises, the Marvel universe has a habit of allowing the production of toys and other collectibles from the movie and the series before they are released, so that they are ready for a production debut.

In some cases, a production you don’t want the toys and collectibles are to be made in advance, either because they don’t want it to leak, or the studio don’t realize how big it is to the success of the project that they have. But usually the products are made well in advance, which can be a brave move, because it opens up the possibility that elements of the film to be handed in before they are really ready for it to be released, and that’s what apparently happened to “The Eternal,” in the Marvel universe.

The Funko Pop! has released a list of the new lines of collectibles, including a list of the characters from “The Eternal”, and that includes the bad guy in Kro, a character who in the comics is a villain of the group, which could mean that this will be seen as the villain of the production, or at least one of them.

Details of the feature have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that the film takes place after the events of “the Avengers: Ultimatum”, and it brings the story to a staff of ancient aliens that live in secret on Earth for thousands of years, and they are forced to move out of the shadows to confront an ancient enemy of the humanity.

Chloe said that m. night shyamalan signs on to the direction of the film, which brings you Angelina Jolie as a guerrilla Thena, and Richard Madden as the Ikaris, Gemma Chan, such as Sersi, an enthusiasm for humanity, and Kumail Nanjiani, as Kingo, Kit Harrington, will live to Dane Whitman, the black knight, and so on.

Recently, a production team started with the launch postponed from the 6th November to the 12th of February, 2021.

