The walk-in closets of the famous – from the homes of celebrities and take a peek at the gorgeous, walk-in closets

The walk-in closets of the famous the national and international level, it is a subject that causes a lot of curiosity. We all like to know what it is that each and every celebrity in the dress, and how to arrange your walk-in closet. Because it is impossible to go to the house of a VIP, he made a selection from the closets of some of our public figures, both national and international, in which they, themselves, have made it a point to share on their Instagrams.

The actress Ashley Tisdale it has a large space where you keep all of your old favorites. The walk-in closet, all in white colour is made up, not only for drawers, as shelves, and even different rooms to hang the clothes.

The business Kylie Jenner you have a large room available to accommodate your clothes, shoes, and handbags that, because of the a lot of tidying up that has to be able to save anything to the inside of the cabinets, leaving nothing to the show. Also, the younger sister of Kylie Jenner Kim Kardashian make it a point to show your closet into a social network. The advantage it has from the shelves of the lit to store your shoes and handbags. In addition to this, they also have their clothing organized by color and hung out at the large men that are stuck up on the wall.

The singer Mariah Carey it has a walk-in closet-very large, with a section for shoes, which is being organized by color. In the area of clothing, we can find a mirror, and a sofa that is comfortable for the artist to choose, without a doubt, that you are going to use.

The brazilian actress, Isis Valverde it has taken advantage of the quarantine to show you how to organize your walk-in closet. In a large space where it has the shoes separated from the rest of the outfit, with several shelves and a large mirror to be able to see it at will.

More content is in the closet of the actress in the Portuguese Sara Silver. Even before I was pregnant, he made a point of showing it on social networks such as comprises the. The walk in closet has several drawers with handles, silver, space, with, will, for, hanging clothes, and shelves for easy.

It already Carolina Patrocínio it has a room of good size with an arch in the middle, and various storage spaces. The tv presenter, who is preparing to be a mom to a little boy, has a walk-in closet filled with clothes of various brands.

The actress Sofia Ribeiro it has a walk-in-closet small, even so it has space to store not only is the clothing, such as shoes and bags.

Finally, Raquel Strada you don’t have space to store all of your old favorites, just for a few times to make a sale of your clothes. It is precisely at a time when it has announced its intention to get rid of some of the pieces that you shared the picture of his walk-in closet.

Browse the photo gallery and take a look at the closets of these famous!

