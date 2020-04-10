The Weeknd says that he “changed pop music”, and it appears that, at the Time of the one you copied

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The relationship between the artist and the producer can lead to great things. And so it is with The Weeknd and Max Martin. Together, they gave the world great songs like “Can’t Feel My Face, but it was with the Aryan Great when it all began.

In an interview with Variety magazine, where he appears on the cover of the new issue, ” The Weeknd told the story of how Ariana Grande has played a key role in her connection with Max Martin, who also worked on the big hits from Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Jessie J, and many, many others.

And it all started in the year 2014, when Ariana and The Weeknd joined together to record “Love Me Harder”, a song from the new album “My Everything”.

“Ariana ” that was kind of my foot in the entrance with Max in it, my chance to show I can play that game, you know?’ But when we were together in the living room, we don’t connect to them either. So, someone invited you to a concert that I did at the Hollywood Bowl, and in it he saw a 15-thousand people are singing along with me, and I think he just thought, ‘Ok, there’s something I’m not understanding them’,” said The Weeknd.

“So we sat down again, and the first song that we went In The Night,’ said the singer, who also explained that today, after the start of a bit of a challenge, and he and Max Martin are good friends.

