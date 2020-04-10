The WHO, Lady Gaga to launch the festival online, with a few superstars

A great thing to raise awareness for the guys to get in the house Lady Gaga the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanomin partnership with the NGO ” the Global Citizen, released on the festival music online, One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the House,” or, in Portuguese).

Credit: HandoutIn partnership with Lady Gaga, WHO announced the show virtual-with a lot of artists

The idea for the event, which is going to happen on the 18th of Aprilit is to promote support for the health care professionals in the fight against the new coronavirus, and also, to benefit charities in the local and regional level who provide the food, shelter, and medical care to those who are in need of help in the time of a pandemic.

The festival is going to tell you it is only with well-known artists, well-known to the general public, which are presented via a live stream.

Among them are Paul McCartney, Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, Maluma, and Lady Gaga.

And keep an eye out, because new music will be unveiled in the next few weeks. That’s some brazuca from this list? It would be too much.

The presentation, “One World: Together At Home and it is up to Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show”; Jimmy Kimmel, from “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; and Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

The annual festival of music organised by the ” Lady Gaga and the WHO are going to be passed on by the various global platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent, Music, Entertainment, Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, On Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube. Don’t have an excuse not to watch it, wasn’t it?

In addition to these platforms, the festival will air live on the 21 on the 18th of April, and on three channels: MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel. If you don’t have a TV subscription, it is only to keep track of some of these sites are right there on top of it! 😉

