The Witcher 3 will record the best year in sales ever since the launch of

The report also notes that PC players have been the ones that have contributed the most to this significant sale in 2019 at the latest. Also, it’s one of those players, the records of sales by platform in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Already in the version of the Switch the sum to only 11 per cent of sales.

The Effect Of Netflix

The one that has yet to be written, then don’t need to have any document that: a Lot of it is probably due to the adaptation of the story of the The Witcher for the series of Netflixcreated by Henry Cavill. It was during the show’s first season, for example, that the Steam they recorded a peak in the record of the players playing in the third, the adventure of the magician.

Speaking of change and the sorcerers

It was during also during the first period mentioned above of, for example, that a lot of people knew about the witch and her figure became popular in the most varied ways, for Brazil and for the world. In Brazil, it is worth remembering the day William Briggs (he’s brazilian) is the winner the coins during their tour of the united states.

See also: