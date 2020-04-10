The work of the school of Kanye West, for a class of art is worth more than$ 100 million – IN a

+



The work of the school of Kanye West, for a class of art is worth more than us$ 100 million (Photo: Getty Images)

A series of studies of the school of Kanye West, was shown on the programme Antiques Roadshowfrom the station to the american PBS. The portfolio was presented to the public by the husband of the cousin of the artist, and which have been assessed by an expert in the art of Laura And.

In the picture, And admire the techniques of the West, and to the use of a variety of materials, such as carbon, graphite, and gouache. “An exceptionally well-done,” he said. The work was produced back in 1995, when the singer was 17 years old and attending the second year of the Polaris Charter Academy in Chicago.

The art expert and the author of the program, yet it is estimated that the works can be arrived at between$ 16 billion and$ 23 billion in the auction.

Watch it below:

