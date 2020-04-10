“This is the Danger : personal computer releases a single and video in partnership with the Pocah

On the PK, one of the finest examples of the new generation of brazilian music, has just released his new hit single, in a partnership with the Pocah, “it Is dangerous”, which was accompanied by a music video. Both artists are versatile and they stand out for their unique personalities into the music and it will come back to his roots with this track.

The song is a funky 150 bpm, combining all of the elements and instrumental effects of the year 2000, which is involved in it, and you’re invited to the dance floor. Sure to be a hit, that is when he is playing, no one is able to stand still.

The video for the song will also come with a bias, a nostalgic and brings you to the world of video games in the 80/90 to the surface. In it, you can see all the artists interacting in a fun way, in a setting with a look of arcade games and old consoles.

The production of this project by the visual artists have chosen to use the Chroma Key effect, where you use a background of a single color, allowing for the insertion of a number of images in the digital form. The use of this has been to just make it all the more fun, the performers move through the various stages of the game. Fun fact: in the avatar in the game, in addition to the personal computer, and Pocah, we have a picture of some friends of the singer: Matheus Mazzafera, Robert Sonza, Alvaro and brain Age.”

“Pocah, is a great friend of mine and an artist and has planejávamos to record a song together for a very long time, from the end of 2016. But, for the sake of the agenda that we have been putting off. When I first heard this song, I knew it was the time of the feat out. And it was amazing! I’m a huge believer in this song, and I’m pretty sure that you guys will enjoy it very much sounds like “it Is dangerous”, it has everything to be a hit!”, featured on the PK.