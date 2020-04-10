this is your huge fortune

Related news

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the tv clan of the Kardashian, was named for the second consecutive year the multi-million dollar younger architect of his own success, a title that has been achieved thanks to your company Kylie Cosmeticsaccording to reports the magazine Forbes.

With this company, Jenner, 22, has made his fortune climb about 1,000 million us dollarsaccording to the publication.”Yes, the architect of his own success (although he has received a lot of help from his famous family, did not inherit his business, so he rode it),” explains Forbes in his article, that last year received criticism to give Jenner this title by all the privileges and advantages that he has enjoyed to build their empire, as huge visibility both on television and in social networks.

Kylie Jenner with a monkey of Marine Serre through the streets of Los Angeles.

Only two other people under 30 years, the co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, and the creator of the payment company Stripe, John Collisonhave been considered as billionaires responsible for its enormous heritage, both 29 years of age. Jenner told Forbes in 2018 that invested $ 250,000 of money won as a model in 2015 to pay an outside company to manufacture the first of 15,000 kits lip, whose resounding success resulted in their cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics.

“I said, ‘I’m ready to put my own money. I don’t want to do it with the money of another person,'” explained the american. In 2019, the star of Keeping Up With the Katdashians sold 51 percent of the company to the giant of the beauty Coty Inc. by 600 million dollars, so the company has a value of about 1,200 million dollars.

“The money from the sale and the remaining 49 percent of the company make Jenner is one of only 2.095 people in the world with a fortune of more than ten digits“made Forbes. Recently, Jenner donated a million dollars to the fight against the coronavirus through your gynecologist, which will be paid thousands of masks and other protection materials for the medical staff.

Kylie Jenner it is the little daughter of the exmatrimonio formed by Kris Jenner (64) and the former american athlete Bruce Jenner -today Caitlyn Jenner (70), after her gender reassignment-. Since small and as it came to reveal itself in his famous reality family, has always been the least favored -physically – of the clan. Their older sisters -by breast-, Kim (39), Khloe (35) and Kourtney Kardashian (40) already was a star of television and magazines, and his full sister Kendall Jenner (24) is a top model and a Victoria’s Secret angel.

Now Kylie, I was the youngest, gets to be crowned as the most visionary of all, the most influential in social networks and a successful entrepreneur with a net worth that exceeds 1,000 billion dollars.

Kylie has a two year old daughter, Stormi Websterthe fruit of their relationship with the rapper Travis Scott (26). With it keeps a good harmony but it takes time to separate emotionally. As a curiosity, Kylie Jenner maintains a very good relationship of friendship with the singer Rosalia (26). The small of the Kardashian it started being a big fan of his music, has gone to several concerts of his and in recent times not only has been able to see together on the streets of Los Angeles but even Kylie he invited the artist to the second birthday of their daughter.

