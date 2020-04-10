to the top original series were produced by the company

The Series has become a worldwide reference when it comes to the platform of the internet. All in all, the company was founded by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, it may be pointed out, with the person responsible for starting this type of service, it has become common in the lives of the people in the last few days.

It has been some years ago that the Netflix and view movies and tv shows, it also started to invest in original content, Some of the productions were not living very long, and they were cancelled, but others were able to have a lot of success, they have won their fans and are still on display on the shelf.

Imagine that you are already familiar with most of these products, but in any case, check out the main series of documents that have been released for the Series.

House of Cards

One of the first original series from Netflix has House of Cards, the political thriller is based on the tv series of the same name, the british television station BBC.

The main attraction is the politician Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) initiates a plan with the help of his wife, Claire (Robin Wrigth), in order to become the president and vice president.

House of Cards ended in his sixth season, aired in the year 2018. However, in the season finale that was shown, in the absence of a Spacey after the actor receives many allegations of sexual harassment.

Orange is the New Black

The other great success of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. The show, which mixes comedy and drama, and it’s based on a book by Piper Kerman, in which she depicts her experiences with the inside of a prison for women.

Orange is the New Black has become such a huge success that it is in-between the production of the most watched in the streaming service. The attraction was closed in July 2019, and is equipped with seven seasons, 91 episodes in total.

A series of comic books

A few years ago, Marvel and Netflix have signed an agreement under which the platform would be able to produce a series based on the heroes side of the label. The first one to launch was Daredevil, which was a great success. Later, it emerged that Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher, in addition to a crossover in The Defenders.

Unfortunately, we know that the partnership ended after walt Disney, owner of Marvel, you decide to launch its own streaming service, Disney+, which resulted in the cancellation of this series. Daredevil and Jessica Jones will have three seasons; Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher were two of The authors had a single-season.

Stranger Things

The other great success of the Series is the Stranger’s Things. Founded by the Brothers Duffer, the series mixes science fiction, horror and the supernatural, and takes place in the 1980’s in the fictional town of Hawkins.

The first season focused on the disappearance of the boy, Bo Byers, and his friends and family, and trying to find it, while the others have shown, the threat to the World and the Inverted, dark parallel universe inhabited by evil creatures.

Three years Strange Things have been released, and the fourth is on the way.

The Witcher

The Witcher is a television adaptation of the books by the writer to the Polish by Andrzej Sapkowski, which has also been adapted into a successful series of video games.

The series takes place in a world full of creativity that humans will need to deal with the threat of the monsters. To protect themselves, they count on the help of a Sorcerer, trained to kill these creatures, especially the protagonist, Geralt of Rívia (Henry Cavill).

In the first year of The Witcher has been released by the end of 2019 at the latest, and second, it has also been confirmed for the Series.

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman has become one of the top animations in the original Series. The series takes place in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals live together.

The protagonist, BoJack Horseman is a horse is anthropomorphic, that it was the star of a television sitcom in the 1990’s, it fell by the wayside, but the desire to find a way to get back to being relevant. While doing so, it also needs to deal with his addiction to alcohol and drugs and reckless behavior.

BoJack Horseman was completed in January of this year, with a total of six seasons produced 77 episodes, that were released in total.

Black Mirror

The Black Mirror is an example of the different on the list. It has been shown, originally for the british television station channel 4, but the pull has been acquired by Netflix, which has responsibility for the production and distribution from a third-party.

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror, has a structure that is quite different, as the buds don’t have the links, each of which deals with one story at a time. The attraction explores some of the problems of modern society, and especially those connected with the use of the latest technologies, without forgetting to show your dark side and send it.

All five seasons of Black Mirror are available on Netflix.

In the Dark World of Her

In the Murky World of for Her is inspired by the COMIC of the same name from the Archie Comics. The star is a young, Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka), a half-human, half-witch, who in addition to dealing with supernatural threats, you need to get around to the famous problem that was caused by the teenage years.

In the series of witch it has 2 of the seasons (broken up into three parts), with 28 episodes in total.

The Umbrella Academy

Here are a number of “heroes” different from the norm. The Academy is based on a COMIC of the same name by Gerard Way, lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance.

Her story portrays the lives of an eccentric family made up of brothers to another with a car, you will need to come together to solve the death of his father and prevent a war.

The Umbrella Academy debuted in the Series in 2019, and its second season is set to debut on the platform.

The House of Paper

Lastly, let’s not forget that in the House out of the Paper. As well as the Black Mirror, it is an exception, since it was originally launched by a TV channel in Spanish, but it has been acquired by Netflix.

The House of Paper, the account of a group of criminals who were able to perform the theft succeed, in the House of Coin of Spain, the one that was portrayed in the first two parts. The third, the lead actors have done the same, but with the Central Bank of the country.

In the three first seasons of La Casa are available on the streaming service, and in the fourth, he made his debut on Friday (3).

