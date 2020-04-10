To watch now the movies with the actors from the Harry Potter series

But in fact, many of the actors and actresses are remembered even today for the roles he played in the Harry Potter and the deathly hallows, the end of the series, either before or after the long runs, they have built a career solid in the film. In the various genres and productions, they have shown to be even more talented than we’ve seen in the series.

For fans of the magical world of J. K. Rowling you can get to know a little bit more of the work of these actors, and now we set up the first part of a list of the movies some of the actors from the Harry Potter series. Check it out, and they’re already ready for part 2!

The films some of the actors from the Harry Potter series

“Is that you?” (2014) – Daniel Radcliffe | Harry Potter

In this romantic comedy, starring Daniel Radcliffe, we followed the story of Edward, a young boy who sees his world turning upside down, when it is presented to the Chantry, “the perfect girl”. The chemistry between the two is instantaneous, and in addition to becoming very good friends, Eli is seen completely in love with the girl. There is only one problem with this whole story: the Chantry has a boyfriend!

In addition to Daniel, the film also features Zoe Kazan in the role of the Chantry, Adam Driver as Allan, and the best friend of Edward’s first cousin, Chantry.

Feed: The Pleasure Of Love” (2017) – Tom Felton | Draco Malfoy

In-Feed: a Taste of Love”, we follow the story of Olivia’s Grey’s (Troian Bellisario), a young girl, 18 years old and is extremely attached with his twin brother and best friend, Matthew, the Grey (Tom Felton). However, after a serious car accident in which Matthew died, and she was a brave girl goes to amuse them, with their brothers and sisters, by entering into a spiral of paranoia, guilt, and despair, which is becoming more and more in-depth.

“Lovely Ladies” (2019) – Emma Watson | Hermione Granger

An adaptation of a classic text of american literature released for the other versions of the film, “Lovely Ladies” was one of the movies, the most talked about in the past year, and it has Emma Watson as the star.

The story, set in the middle of the nineteenth CENTURY, it tells the story of the sisters of the March — four girls from a poor background, and personality are completely different, growing up in an era where the role of women in a society that is already pre-set since his birth. All are united by the love they feel for each other, and they move from adolescence to womanhood, tackling all the issues that come up in your path.

In addition, Emma Watson is singing with Me, one of the sisters in the film with Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Louis Garrel, and Meryl Streep.

“Life’s lessons” (2006) – with Rupert Grint and Julie Walters | Ron Weasley, and Molly Weasley

Long in the starring by Rupert Grint, the “Lessons of Life” tells the story of Ben, a boy, 17 years old, very shy, and superprotegido, you get yourself a work to the unusual: to help Evie, an american actress former.

Played by Julie Walters (the actress in the Harry Potter series has given birth to Molly Weasley, the mother of Rupert), Evie is a character that was very peculiar, and expensive, and introduces him to a whole new world, where the boy finally starts to get out of your bubble.

“The Fate of a Nation” (2017) – Gary Oldman | Sirius Black

Also, the list of movies starring Gary Oldman to be very large, “The Fate of a Nation,” he received the academy award for best actor, besides being nominated for the academy award for best picture of the year 2017.

In this story, inspired by true events, we follow up the point that Winston Churchill took possession of the office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom, and right off the bat you need to deal with the outbreak of the Second World War, and was a serious threat involving the German army.

The film’s director, Joe Wright, and shows Gary Oldman is practically unrecognizable in his character.

Harry Potter is a series of seven fantasy novels written by the author of the british J. K. Rowling.

The series chronicles the adventures of a young boy named Harry James Potter, who discovers at the age of 11, which is a message to be invited to study at the School of Magic and Witchcraft of Hogwarts, and that he was the one responsible for the destruction of the worst wizard of all time, Voldemort.”

The franchise is the Harry Potter series has a universe of more than 10 books and 11 films, selling 450 million copies around the world, reaching more than 8 billion dollars in revenue in theaters.

In addition to the original saga, the Harry Potter series has given rise to a series of Fantastic Animals, which is set in the same universe as the first story, but in a different time and keeping up with the other characters.

In addition to the two films already released, the series will also feature, with three more expected to be launched in 2020, 2022 and 2024, respectively.