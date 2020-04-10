Together, at Home, under the guardianship of Lady Gaga

“One World: Together at Home”/”One World: Together in the House,” curated by Lady Gaga, to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19 and will be broadcast via the Internet, as well as several television channels, including MTV Uk and will take up the issue on Monday, the 18th of April, a Saturday, at one in the morning (01:00 pm, local time).

The initiative was announced today at a press conference on the monitoring of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO), and can be carried out in partnership with the Global organization of the Citizen.

Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang, Pryianka Chopra, Jonas, Stevie Wonder, Finneas, J Balvin, and even David Beckham are the other names who will be taking part in the concert, from their homes, driven out by the presenters on american tv on Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.

BBC One will broadcast the concert on Sunday, October 19, as in the irish tv RTE. In the United States, the transmission will start at 17:00 on the 18th, in time for the west Coast, through the ABC, NBC, Viacom, CBS Networks and the iHeartMedia, among other platforms.

Some of the artists who will participate in the concert, John Legend or Chris Martin ever did on the Internet, from their homes, under the caption “Together at Home”, the video platform Youtube.

The director-general of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that the concert is “a powerful demonstration of solidarity against a common threat”.

The concert also aims to mobilize contributions to the fund, Covid-19 The Solidarity and Response of the WHO, according to the press release today said.

The new coronavirus, which is responsible for the pandemic of the covid-19, and has already infected more than 1.2 million people around the world, which claimed more than 70 thousand people.

The cases of hiv infection, more than 240 billion that are considered to be cured.

After you come to China, in December, the outbreak has continued to spread all over the world, which has led to the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a state of pandemic.

On the continent of europe, with more than 680 billion are infected and more than 50 thousand deaths, it’s the one where there is the greatest number of cases, and in Italy it is the country with the most fatalities, 16.523% in 132.547 confirmed cases up to now.

In the Uk, according to the evaluation made by the Directorate-General of Health, there have been 311 deaths, 16 more than the day before (+5.4 per cent) and 11.730 cases of infection are confirmed, this represents an increase from 452 in relation to Sunday’s (+4%).