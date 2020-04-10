Tom Holland’s surprise at the reveal, if you accept that Peter Parker was gay

We are in a world in which they live, all kinds of people. However, the film is still a little bit afraid to show all of this diversity and, perhaps most importantly for fans, it still has a thinking-fashioned. Movies where there are characters or characters with some emphasis on being black, female, or LGBT people always make a lot of nasty comments and people.

But, Marvel wants to keep putting more diversity into their films, after you have given due emphasis on its female characters, and a hero in the black, the company now wants to introduce us to the first of a couple LGBT people in your world, Film. According to the reports, this couple will be featured on The Above, the first film of phase four of the MCU. So much so that Kevin Feige already commented on this: “we’re Not shy in saying that it is going to be, and that we will be the heroes of LGBT people prominent in the future.”

Tom Holland it’s one of those actors who has gained great prominence in the MCU to play Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The actor made his debut in the movies from the Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, and soon after, he won two of the films of the land. While the idea of a hero, we have seen the relationship with the ministry of JUSTICE (Zendaya) to develop. However, just prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: Away-from-Home, Tom Holland, has given an interview to The Sunday Times, and he talked about if you would like, if your character is fifty, gay, and the movie should have been more diverse.

The actor said, “of Course, of course. I can’t really talk about the future of the character, because honestly, I don’t know, and it is not in my hands. But I do know quite a lot about the future of Marvel, and they’re going to get to represent the many different people over the next few years. The world is not as simple as that of a man, straight and white. But that’s not all, these movies need to be more than one type of person.”

Tom Holland will return as the iconic hero in the Spider-Man 3, but the film does not yet have a date for the premiere.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

