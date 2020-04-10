Val Kilmer has a life of solitary confinement from 20 years ago

Val Kilmer says in his new memoir, called ” I’m Your Huckleberry you don’t have a girlfriend for almost a couple of decades.

The voice actor for 60 years, dated a number of Hollywood stars over the years, including Angelina Jolie, Daryl Hannah, Cher, and Cindy Crawford, but 20 years ago, and he is not involved romantically with anyone else.

According to People magazine, in a new section of his book, he says: “I don’t have a girlfriend 20 years ago. The truth is that we live in solitary all the time.”

The star of ‘Batman Forever,’ she described the women as ‘butterflies’, and her loneliness is in part related to the fact that it gives you a lot more to do with the opposite sex than men are.

He admitted: “I have always found the women to be infinitely more interesting than the men.”

At another point in the book, ” Val admitted that her separation from Daryl Hannah, that’s the separation more painful, he has already suffered. They came out in 2001, after working together on ‘In God We Trust,’ and he shared how devastated he was when they went their separate ways.

Val also joked that now, ‘hate’, the iconic musician Neil Young, after that, he was with Daryl at the latest in 2018.

He wrote: “God knows I’ve been hurt. But Daryl was, by far, the most painful of them all. (Neil Young), and I have always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.”

In the meantime, the guy from “Top Gun” appeared in the fall of 2017, which had managed to get in a battle of two years with cancer of the throat, and stated, that the disease helped him to change his view of the world to see that he was worried about other things such as awards, rather than to care for their own health.

The cure

Val Kilmer has opened up the game with the throat cancer that he suffered in the year 2015, and has revealed in her new memoir that her ex, sonny & Cher, who has dated the beginning of the 1980’s has been a great help to him in the midst of his health crisis.

The star of ‘Top Gun,’ says the new book, ” I’m Your Huckleberry, who has had the good fortune to have the support of the sonny & Cher then he was diagnosed with the disease.

He says: “One night, quite suddenly, I woke up throwing up blood (…) We, immediately, after I called the 911, ( … ) Cher went in, and took a step forward. In brussels, I saw her looking at the paramedic, who looked like Gregory Peck’s, pretty much, only in Hollywood, right? In spite of the fact that it is covered in blood, so I called to her, and I raised my eyebrows like Groucho Marx. Cher was very shy at having been caught, but then I couldn’t stop laughing loud at the audacity. We were messing about beauty and desire, and as long as I looked like a stunt double from the movie of the World, Dogs for Hire, and, yes, as long as my life seemed to be in mortal danger. We laughed so loud before they finish to be able to see my vital signs, and to me, silent, with an oxygen mask.”.

Val Kilmer said that he is ‘really pleased’ to have been ‘cured of cancer’.

He added: “I have been healed of cancer for the past four years, and there has never been a recurrence. I am very thankful for that”.