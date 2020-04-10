Val Kilmer, the former heart throb of the 1980’s and 1990’s, reveals that he has a new girlfriend from 20 years ago: “I Am lonely” – Monet

+



Val Kilmer barely remember the lady’s man, who was in the 1980’s (Picture: Getty Images)

The actor, Val Kilmer, currently 60 years of age, he was one of the greatest galãs in the world of cinema in the decade of the 1980’s and 1990’s, seeing with a lot of stars and famous. At the stage of loving it, however, seems to have been left behind.

In her new memoir, ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’, Kilmer has revealed that it is not working, there are a couple of decades. “I don’t have a girlfriend 20 years ago. The truth is, I’m lonely all day,” she wrote to the actor, according to the website of FoxNews.

The star of the classic from the 80 'Top Gun: the Aces Run' Val Kilmer dated in that decade, and the goddess of pop, Cher, 14 in the spring more than me. (Photo: Getty Images)

In the past, the star of ‘Batman Forever’ (1995) had love affairs with stars such as Darryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, and sonny & Cher, in addition to being happily married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 to 1996 and they had two children: Mercedes, the 28-years old, and Jack, 24 years of age.

In the text, and Kilmer said he’s always been intrigued by the women. “I’ve always thought women to be infinitely more interesting than the men’s. Perhaps it is for this reason that whenever we hit it off,” he said.

He also talked about the throat cancer that he faced in 2015 by revealing that, ” was his friend’s ex-girlfriend, the her way through this rough stage of my life.

Val Kilmer in a scene from “Top Gun’ (Photo: Reproduction)

The singer, who was the girlfriend of Kilmer in the early to mid-1980’s, has invited the actor to move into his guest house during his illness. “One night, quite suddenly, I woke up throwing up blood, which now covered the bed like a scene out of The godfather,” said the actor to People. “We will immediately, after I called 911. After that I told my host. Cher came in and said”.

Now, Val is in remission from cancer, were treated with a tracheotomy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The actor joins the process of healing, the prayers, and her faith in Christian Science. In the book, the magic of The Moment’, writes: “I have been healed of cancer for the past four years, and there has never been any recurrence. I am very grateful.”

Cher and Val Kilmer together in 1984 (Picture: Getty images)

