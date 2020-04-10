We have prepared a list of 10 movies that you have (if you haven’t seen it yet), you need to watch for the quarantine of Entertainment

Now that the whole world is under a quarantine because of pandemic, that of Coronaviruses, and the space of the home became the only one…

Now that the whole world is under a quarantine because of pandemic, that of Coronaviruses, and the space of the home became the only place where it is possible to move about without fear. That is, people are spending more time in their own homes. And, as a result, it is often necessary to arrange for something to be done, otherwise the rolls of that, too. With this in mind, prepramos is a list of the movies that if you haven’t seen it, you need to watch right now.

Quarantine: the 10 films to watch for during the period of the isolamentoDivulgação

You have probably already been in the situation you have left to watch a movie, you went in on the hype of the absurd, right? And, therefore, he heard the following words: “you didn’t watch?“. As it is, and we know that this is the kind of question that might irritate you a little bit, but go on, everyone’s already been through it a couple of times. In fact, this is the “problem”. After all, there are a number of films that we missed in the course of our lives because we don’t see at the time that they were on the rise. Thinking about it, and at this time of the quarantine that we all are living in because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, we have listed 10 films which, if you haven’t seen it yet, you should take advantage of this moment of isolation in order to assist you.

Here’s a list of 10 movies you need to see it in the quarantine:

“The joker”

In 2019, for example, three of the shorts are very talked-about. “The joker“led by the Joaquin Phoenixit is one of those. The film, which tells the story of the most notorious villain in the Batman, it was a great success, and secured for the academy award for Best Actor for Phoenix. All of this, right?

And in Brazil, too, was a hype, you know? After all, you’re sure to have heard about the “Nightjar”. Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filhothe film took more than 700 thousand people to the cinema – and this, too, is a big deal.

“The parasite”

You may not have seen.”The parasite“but surely you heard about it. Production in south korea rocked and led to the award of the Best Of Filmbeing the first feature film overseas to get one made like that. Amazing, isn’t he?

“Writ of summons”

“However“from 2018, it has been very well appreciated by the critics and the El país newspaper in Brazil has come to describe it as a film, the most terrifying of the year. That is, for those who like the genre, it’s time to watch it.

“The story of a Marriage.”

Too many times in a movie, you don’t need a super yield, so to win the audience, and this is the caseThe Story of A Marriage“. Also nominated for an Oscar in the category ” Best Film in the world, everyone who has seen the production of tears.

We can say that the Jordan Peele he invented a new way to make a horror movie? Well, maybe it’s the Purebreak don’t have the knowledge enough to do so, but in any case, we can rest assured that you have heard about the incredible, “We”, in 2019 at the latest. So, if you have not watched it, you’re waiting for what?

Posted by 2019, who would have thought that we would see in the course of the neighborhood and the People in the movie theaters, right? Well, this has happened to you and “the Gang of Monica’s Ties made with people of all ages to be touched. Highly praised, the production has already secured a sequel.

“Captain Marvel”

Most people know that a list of the movies in the super hero is very large and it is easy to get lost trying to keep up with it all. However, it is “Captain Marvel“it is an obligation for everyone who likes the genre.

“The Con Artists”

And even though the film has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Film, it has been the practice of the Jennifer Lopez he stole the scene. A lot of people were surprised by the performance of the single that started it, in fact, as an actress, and it was hoped that it would also be noted. Haven’t done it, but you do need to watch it “The Scam Artists“in order to prove to all that’s been said about J-Lo.

If you know of anyone who has watched “A Quiet Place”, you have certainly heard about the experience of agonizing it is to watch the production. As the title of the film’s leads, we’re talking about a story in which silence reigns, and it still moves quite a bit with the viewer. That is, it needs to be seen.

And so, he was interested in watching one? Well, “Nightjar”, “Us”, “Monica” Bonds,” and “A Quiet Place” you will find it in the service of streaming Movies. Also, the company is giving the first A 30-day free for those of you who haven’t subscribed. And because we’re all in quarantine, there’s nothing better than staying at home doing a marathon of the movies, right? To find out how to obtain this package from the trial, click here.