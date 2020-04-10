With Angelina Jolie in the cast, “”The Eternal” gets a new premiere

After having the schedule changed on account of a pandemic, the Coronavirus, the Disney the announced last Friday (03), which is the first “The Eternal”long played for the Angelina Jolieto be launched in just a click Feb 12, 2021. The information was released by the news portal, the Deadline has passed.

Initially, the film was scheduled for 6 November, but got a new one after the release of the long “The Black Widow”with Scarlett Johanssonto be set to the same date. (find out more)

Created in 1976, the The eternal they are a race of super-humans created by the alien Celestials, during his visit to the Earth. However, at the same time, they have developed, and the genetic experiments of the Celestials gave rise also to the Deviantes-a-kind-of-in the face of the corrupt, of his first creations.

The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao the cast includes Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry.

Most recently, the stunning actress, Salma, you will be presented with Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, she was interviewed by Total Film and talked about how it is to get into the world of the hero. The mexican took advantage of this to make a great compliment to the friend to the scene of Angelina Jolie, who will also mark his debut in the movie hero.

“At the age of 53, finally, I can be a hero. I’m Ajak, who is the leader of the heroes, and all of them are people who never imagined that they would be the heroes. Except for Angelina Jolie. Angelina Jolie was born to be a super-heroinesaid the actress.