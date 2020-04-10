‘Wonder woman 1984’: Toys to show the details of the film and the look of This

Some of the pictures of the line LEGO ‘theWonder Woman 1984‘ have just leaked online, revealing some details about the film, and also the look of the villain in This (Kristen Wiig), or by the Woman-the Well.

The toy that seems to confirm the theory, as disclosed at the end of last year, in which Diana (Gal Gadotfacing This as Maxwell, the Lord of (Pedro Pascala ) uses a device that carries out the wishes.

And in the scenario of the toy tells you exactly that.

Check it out:

Previously, the Warner Bros. unveiled in new posters for ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ as featured in the classic style of the early comics DC Comics.

In one of them, Diana, Prince,Gal Gadotappears, with its iconic uniform, and prepared for the use of the Lasso of Truth.

“The panic | get to Know interesting Facts About one of the Movies from Horror cinema’s most Beloved Film Take the time to watch it: Check out the movie and the series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this week!

On the other, the heroine wears her awesome body armor with gold.

Check it out:

Pointing out that the film arrives in Brazil on the day On August 13one day prior to the day of the premiere of north america.

On his Twitter account, director Patty Jenkins commenting on the adjournment, and he took the opportunity to give the rumors are that the film will be released direct live streaming.

“We have Wonder Woman in 1984 to be shown ON the big screen, and I do believe in the power of the film. In these terrible times, when the owners of the cinemas are struggling to survive and thrive, we are excited to wait for our movie to the 14th August, 2020, at a THEATER near you, and pray for better times for you all up there…,” he said.

We made Wonder Woman in the 1984 for the big screen, and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling with the so many are), we are excited to re-date the our the film to August is the 14th year 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

In addition to this, Warner has also announced the postponement of the ‘Malignantthe ‘ e ‘In a suburb of New York city’.

While Hollywood attempts to deal with the crisis of the coronavirus, and the studios are still holding off one of his films, many of which can be posted directly on the internet. The reason why? The window between the releases are going to become more and more popular.

Films as big as ‘The Black Widow‘, ‘Mulan‘, ‘All Year Round 2‘, ‘007 – No Time to Die‘, ‘Fast and the Furious 9“among others, have suffered from the delay.

The delay of the ‘Wonder Woman 1984the ‘ e ‘In a suburb of New York city’ they are the first real sign that Hollywood hopes that the movie theaters even stay in the shadows, in the month of June.

The movie theaters are the following confined in the united states and Brazil, and at the moment there is no sign of the opening.

Patty Jenkins returns the direction of the stream, which will now be at the period of the Cold War.

Gal Gadot the star, as the heroine. The squad also features the return of the Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Saïd Taghmaoui and Ewen Bremnerand with the introduction of the Kristen Wiig as a Woman, you Think.

Check out our interview with the The lag: