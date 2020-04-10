It would be an exaggeration for some to say that the movie super-heris, as we know it today had its origins in the X-Men: The Moviethat Bryan Singer directed in the year 2000. Na dcada anterior, Marvel Comics nearly went falncia, and he sold the rights to cinematogrficos some ttulos to the studios of Hollywood. Fox’s we bought, among other things, the team of mutants to Professor Xavier. With a screenplay by David hayter did, writing from a history-of-Tom DeSanto, and the video’s director, in turn, inspired by the many adventures created by writer Stan Lee on the comic book of the movie that pleased the public, and crtica, and he had a good performance at the box office. In a essncia of the X-Men, you are matter of a bias towards the other, and the necessity of tolerance to a convivncia, peaceful, and harmnica with each other. Here, both Professor Xavier’s (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen), they are both mutants, they support a sobrevivncia de sua espcie. However, the using methods are different. Xavier has created a school where they are part of Jean Grey’s (Famke Janssen), Cyclops (James Marsden), Storm (Halle Berry), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Rogue (Anna Paquin). J as part of an established fraternity, and she is trying to impose his vision of the world. X-Men: The Movie it proved to be, it is possible to create a work inspired by the histrias em quadrinhos, which has, at the same time, with respect to the source material, not the mo of a personality of its own.

X-MEN: THE MOVIE, X-Men (USA, 2000). The Direction By Bryan Singer. Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos and Bruce Davison. Duration: 104 mins. Distribution: Fox.