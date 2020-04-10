Zé Neto e Cristiano announce it live on this Easter Sunday

Zé Neto e Cristiano wants to give the fans a live, on this Easter Sunday morning (12th). The transfer shall be made on the official tv channel of the dual-in-YouTube-from 18 o’clock.

Many of the successes of the careers that are guaranteed in the repertoire: “The Police”, “I Love You”, “Seat-of-Steel”, “Off to Draw” and Notification “Preferred”, apart from the songs, the room, the audiovisual work as “Kisses Live” as in “Wound, Healed”, “I took My Bicycle,” “the Visitor Version, and the “Gated community”.

However, in the social networks of the duo, the fans can give their opinions of which songs you can’t get out of live. Who knows, your wish could not be fulfilled?