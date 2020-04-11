10 movies to watch on the web Movies for the isolation of

In a period of time, that we are all in need of special care and protection against a pandemic, it is likely that you watch a good movie for the time, but in the house it is one of the best outlets. Thinking about it, and from this time, the streaming Movies, the Canaltech he prepared a list of movies from different genres, but not thinking about exactly what kind of the best films of the book. The idea is to indicate that the films are nice for many different tastes, so much for the watch and for the re-watch.

Without further delay, and, as always, the inside of approach-no absolute truth, let’s get to the list of 10 films to watch at the Movies during the isolation.

10. The artist of this Disaster



On the basis of the filming of the iconic The Room (Tommy Wiseau, 2003), The artist of this Disaster it has power to extract from the comedy of the production, which was already, without having to do a lot of strength, and a comedy (the unintended-and perhaps, embarrassing), a film considered to be, however, it was the worst ever made. James Franco, who plays Wiseau, you are so right on that, for those who have watched the film in 2003, it may be a lot of confusion… which makes it all the more sarcastic. It’s very much worth trying (since it can be very difficult to stand up) to watch the original movie before, but even if you don’t, The artist of this Disaster this is a film with humor as well as private. Suddenly, for the nostalgic of the series The Office (for the English version or the american), the comedy of shame, others with their place in the film.

For those who don’t know, and have been intrigued by the The Room, here’s the trailer:

You should also read: 5 of film’s most overrated film

9. Attack on Hotel Taj Mahal



At the end of the Attack on Hotel Taj Mahalthe feeling may be confusion, of not knowing what to think or do…. Her legs shaking, and heart racing can be a symptom as well. Organize your ideas after you have a movie like this can be tricky. If there is a delivery to the viewer, a conversation in the movie, the immersion must be to the inevitable here… and it’s almost overwhelming. In a movie filled with adrenaline that, at the end of the day, creates a bond. But it can be tough to watch, so if it is very sensitive, you may want to skip to the next one…

You should also read: Critique of | Attack on Hotel Taj Mahal: the violence is on a path of no return

8. Nightjar (and a Nightjar on the Map)

Kleber Mendonça Filho e Juliano Dornelles demonstrating the importance of keeping all of the past existing in the living, but also to expose them to that, at times, the only one that deserves to the light of the sun. The burial of late, is a metaphor for the ideal that it is not necessary to have knowledge of all the evil of the past, and never bring it back to life. And it’s the best way to do this is to keep it close, buried right under our feet. Or, with your feet in the actually well within our reach in the books.

In addition, the catalog of Movies and brings the documentary film Nightjar is on the Mapthat is, in fact, a behind the scenes of the an hour (or a little more than that length of time), presenting the recordings and the pre-production of the Nightjar. For fans of the film or of the film itself, it’s well worth it.

7. Blown away



Amy Adams is enchanting in fact. I don’t know if there would be a better choice for the title character. But in the film, there’s a lot of charm and a discreet retreat for the sake of an actress, it’s more than worth it to bring an idea to the animation of the live-action. It’s as if the economy had continued to be animated, even when it is no longer. It’s not exactly confusing. This is all part of the oneness that is created by the direction, of believing in the potential that Adams has to make it all the more cute… and charming.

In addition to this, the songs are all composed by the composers ‘ experience in the animation as a Tarzan (Chris Buck & Kevin Lima, 1999), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, 1996), and He (Mike Gabriel and Eric Goldberg, 1995). It’s a magical film, one so dumb and naive, but it is always good to be a movie Blown away to give you an indoor heated pool in the heart.

6. With



The Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has a film-at least the original one. Always embracing the stories in the gloriously bleak, and with its small but its characters are struggling for a living, he’s making parallels with the one that is the most selfish human beings. But, never do it for free. Each individual in the face of fear, of awkwardness, and discomfort is only proving to be more and more on the side of human nature is often explored in art, that it is still seen by many as just entertainment.

With With, Lanthimos brings you all the cargo is copyright to comment on the fact that people are influenced by the power of the one who is governing, and, if the government (where it can be read that the elite is filthy, it is unlikely that the result will be a society that is clean. The air that is created in the film, as if the destruction of a people by a policy that is confusing and clumsy to be a novelty, it’s scary.

You should also read: Criticism is The Favorite Not only of the oddities and the humor suffered

5. Cries and Whispers



Cries and Whispers it’s one of those movies, one of the most beautiful in the history of cinema, and, perhaps, the most popular of the entire career of a genius. Each and every scream and every whisper of the film, it seems to stuck on your character, which will be filled with the passion. Ingmar Bergman, the director of classics such as Favorite (it is the national member of When The Two Women Fall Into Sin1966), and The Seventh Seal (1957) makes much of the film, flowing without the need to show off. It’s a film with a story, existentialist, of death, of life, of love… A classic and a masterpiece.

4. We



We it is built in the light of that fact, and it is in this light that is their biggest fear. Either way, the more superficial layer of fantasy, and it’s designed with meticulous care by the management of Jordan Peele. In this join – the- reality-and-fantasy – you have the strength to make it look (purple and right at the same time that Peele try to please greeks and trojans. But in the end, the film manages to be about us and them…. and that is scary, that which is the ground of the between the lines was the fact that, socially, there is always room for us to be the “we” being the other.

3. Black Panther



Black Panther this is a film that is different from the fact. Distinct from their peers (from the movie of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel) as well as Wakanda is still linked to the Africa today. It does not matter, but in this particular case, if the output of Marvel comics, it’s not perfect in many points. What is important is its historical significance, the strength of the socio-political. Sell your eyes to the world of Cinema as a tool for social and is limited to the movie itself and nothing else, is to sell your self to the world. The weight pushes on the possibility of belief in a world that seemed to be unreachable. Productions such as Black Pantherbringing the minorities into positions of power, earning air education to provide different points of view and to begin to create a bond.

2. Rocketman



It’s complicated to think about Rocketman without your indulgence. Maybe it’s impossible. It would be a movie that’s more serious if it were to be less extravagant? The truth is that director Dexter Fletcher pulls all the complexities of Elton John, through his personal interest (in the best sense of the word). The work of Taron Egerton brings to life the exuberant and naive, glorious. For fans of the musician and the music, it is one of the film’s most valuable list for anyone who is little known Elton John, it is a path that is pleasing to you… and you fly it well above any of the negative comments about the hype and the splurge.

You should also read: One World: megashow-online-organised by the Lady Gaga gets a date and a time

1. Monica Ties



The nostalgia of those who are in isolation, and to warm the hearts with a difference of Blown awaythe film, by Daniel Rezende is one of the productions, the most beautiful. In the loop, that is, at the end of the day, it’s the longing for the unseen and the unspoken, embaçando in the eye, and willing to make the concrete; it is a feeling of pain that is not pain exactly, it comes from the same nostalgia that comes from memories of a childhood spent physically (and perhaps geographically), it is not coming back.

The best feeling is, in short, is that we are all adults now, because we are the children of yesterday, and we had the opportunity to be children (which many don’t). Monica Ties you can indulge, with care and looking into our eyes, and these are some of the feelings.

You should also read: Critical | Turma da Mônica: Ties of yearning

Right now, they are here in the comments so that you, at such a delicate moment, we can change directions and create a current in the film increasing as well. I am sure that you can compliment and enhance everything else. Let’s talk, to discuss…

That’s it. Stay at home, wash your hands, clean the cell, to avoid bringing your hands to your face, take care of yourself, and… the good and the bad films to us.