18 recording with the vocal isolated, fantastic

04/04/2020 – By Veronica Raner

The the internet it provides for the fans the music is a material of wide range of versions to listen to their favorite artists. Imagine, then, listen to the voices of the Marvin Gaye, Her, Bruce Dickinsonthe Iron Maidenor Kurt Cobain without the “interference” of other instruments as well. Platforms such as the YouTube they offer a repertoire of great releases the chapel written by the actual musicians in the original — there is nothing cover.

The B kept a list of the 18 audio files recorded directly from a microphone, the stars and planets in the pop, rock, heavy metal and rap. The show is full of Lady Gaga in the For Super Bowl LIin the fall of 2017. Get ready, because it’s for a reason.

BTS singing ‘Boy With Luv” on ‘Saturday Night Live’ / Photo by Play

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine’, Marvin Gaye’s

A voice, torn from the Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) wins the embossing even more striking when brought to the part. To listen to “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” the chapel is an experience that all of the people who enjoy the music should have, at least for a time.

The Number Of The Beast’, Iron Maiden’s

For fans of the heavy metalthere’s nothing like listening to Bruce Dickinson in 13 seconds, a cry filled with the spirit of the music. It’s no coincidence that “The Number Of The Beast”launched in 1982, has become one of the most successful of the group, and consolidation of the by then newly-hired Bruce as a name for the Iron Maiden.

‘The Boy With Luv’, BTS

Of the seven members of the BTS they need to be studied in the same. How is it possible to dance so much, and yet not to lose the tone when it comes to singing? It sucks, V, Jungkook, Jimin, RO, Jin and J-Hope you are to be congratulated.

‘Master Of Puppets’, Metallica

James Hetfield he was 22 years old when he “Master Of Puppets”the track , from the album of the same name by 1986. Written in 1985, in Denmark, with the song, it brings out the vocals, while they are still young, and, so to say, raw, the rock ‘ n ‘ roll — which gives you even more power to the sound The metal.

‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ By Nirvana

‘Halo’, Beyonce’s

‘Shout It Out Loud’, Kiss

“Shout It Out Loud” it was the first number 1 of the The first and it’s one of the few songs that the group have the vocals to Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons at the same time. The energy and attitude that both of you are extra special, when you put instruments on this release.

‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ – The Who

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” it brings a Roger Daltrey that is the only track with each verse. The best thing of all is to listen to the shrill and powerful cry to the seven more minutes. The Who at the top of his game.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Queen,

‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, by Oasis

To listen to the voice of the Noel Gallagher singing “so Sally can wait’, without the interference of other sounds, it’s even more spine-chilling than to hear the track, produced by that which we are used to. “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and the Oasis as a whole, as a solace to the fans from rock to country.

‘Is This Love’ Bob Marley & The Wailers

The audio is isolated from the Bob Marley singing “Is This Love”with his fine-tuned the harmony of the don’t want them togives peace of of any heart-grief-stricken. “Is this love, is this love, is this love, is this love that I’m feeling?”. Beautiful.

‘Gimme Shelter’, Merry Clayton

Merry Clayton it was named in haste in the middle of the night and, for the record “Gimme Shelter” with a band that she didn’t know very well, the The Rolling Stones. The B you already told that story (amazing!) here. The result is a particular flaw in the voice of Clayton, who left him all the more gut — he was a Mick Jagger to give cries of excitement in the room from the recording. Pregnant, then Merry came up with the losing of the baby, who was expected that very evening. The very question as to whether the efforts made during the recording contributed to the spontaneous abortion (miscarriage).

‘Lose Yourself’, Eminem.

‘Under Pressure’ Queen & David Bowie

With a track “Under Pressure” does not require any type of presentation. David BowieFreddie Mercury and his fellow members of the The Queen together, they form a partnership is quite tough to be a thing of the past.

‘Rolling In The Deep’, Adele

“Rolling In The Deep” it was the first single released from the “21”the ground-breaking second album The.. On the side of the “Someone Like You”the music was responsible for bringing the british singer to where she is today, it is recognized as an important voice of his generation. Even if you’ve already listened 589 times, and it’s worth listening to again, and marvel at the power of Adele Adkins.

‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ Beach Boys

One day, his life is complicated, I recommend you to listen to “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”. In fact, plunging into a biography of the The Beach Boys it is always a good remedy for the pain.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Bonnie Tyler

After listening to the version with just the vocals isolated Rory Dodd and Bonnie Tyler for “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”you don’t want to listen to one another. Turn arooooooound…”

‘The Super Bowl ” I READ’ Lady Gaga