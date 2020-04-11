A fantastic give up to view the story with Felipe, the Priest, after a controversy involving an architect

In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – THE world has opted to cancel the participation of the ex-WEEK and 20-Felipe Prior to the issue of the time that’s going to air this Sunday (5th). The intent is to display a news story in which the brother tells about his experience in confinement, before it can be disposed in the wall of history had a total of 1.5 billion votes cast.

The architect is alleged to have raped two women and attempted to rape a third, and after a feast of games in education. Through the video, he denied the information.

In a statement, the team’s communications to the Globe, said the radio station is against any kind of violence, and is awaiting investigation by the authorities.

“There will be no more of the matter, in the fantasy that it would deal with the historic vote of the WEEK. The world is very much against any kind of violence you see every day on their television news, and even in works of entertainment, and we believe that it is up to the authorities to calculate accurate reports as the ones that have been made against Philip the Priest”.

UNDERSTAND THE NATURE OF THE CASE,

The architect and the ex-BBB, Felipe, the Priest is accused of sexual assault and attempted rape of three women. The crimes reportedly happened between 2014 and 2018 respectively, and was reported by the magazine Marie Claire. The reports of the alleged offences were committed, the report by the lawyer for Juliana de Almeida Valente, who represents the victims.

Through his Instagram, the Priest has denied all the charges. He said he was innocent and said that he would never have committed sexual assault. “I’m very upset, even very upset. I don’t know all the facts, he never committed any sexual assault on anyone. I’m innocent, I’m innocent. The one that gets me the most upset is knowing that once I got into the house of the people, presented with a complaint of heavy on me. My lawyers are taking all the measures to be taken (…)”.

According to the lawyer, Jane, all three of the crimes have happened after the events of the games, the university InterFAU, which are held annually and bring together students from the faculties of architecture, urban and regional planning in the state of São Paulo, brazil. The three women who did not have a registered police report at the time because they are ashamed, and afraid.

One of the victims, he says, according to the lawyer, who was with a friend at a party in celebration of the games of the university in the city of St. Paul, when he took a ride with Her. She says that, after leaving a friend’s house, and he would be leaning against the car in a dark street, and he would have gone to the top of it, which was great.

The priest would be pulled out of the young man in the back seat, and would be forced to have sexual intercourse in a violent way and pointed, despite the fact that they tell you not to. The violence would have caused a wound in the vaginal area of the victim, which would have led to a major hemorrhage. He would have stopped and offered to take her to the hospital, and that she would have refused.

The young man would have gone later to the emergency room at the hospital, where he was questioned about a possible sexual assault, but she refused to talk about what had happened out of shame. According to the lawyer, it was a week in bed, and afterwards had the shock and emotional crisis, panic attacks, and difficulty with relationships.

The other case occurred in the town of Biritiba Mirim, são paulo state, during the InterFAU the end of 2016. According to a Marie Clare, she followed Her to her tent for camping, but I would have given up on intercourse, not having condoms. He would have tried to force it out and prevent it from leaving, but she would have been able to free themselves.

Valente said the victim decided to look it up just after the start of the Big Brother Brazil, 20, after a tweet pointing to cases of harassment and abuse that are related to the University. The post was eventually deleted by the author, but from then on, the young man met the other two victims.

The most recent case occurred in the year 2018, is also on the InterFAU in Itapetininga. Also, according to the magazine, she would have agreed to go down to the tent camp by the architect, and it would have had a sexual relationship with him, but at some point it would have to be pretty aggressive, and she told me that she didn’t want to, but it would not have been stopped.

The InterFAU said in a statement that the Priest could not enter or participate in the activities of the event is in October 2018, for the sake of the allegations involved in cases of harassment and one count of a sexual offence, during the InterFAU 2018 at the earliest”.

The lawyer of the three victims were referred to a news of the crime to Justice. It is the case now, it could lead to one or more of the surveys based on the decision of the Public prosecution service. From then on, all reports will be investigated and you will be able to take Her to court.

