Bel Powley, “I Can be humble and ambitious at the same time.”

Is a best-seller for young adults, it becomes a romantic comedy, neurotically cute. Susan Johnson, adapted on the novel by Caren Lissner, as if it were a manual to help entertain teens. The film was at TIFF in Toronto and has been bought to the Uk and he was then to remain in the unit. Now it is finally available at the club for a video of the tour operators, and it has Bel Powley, Nathan Lane, and is a veteran of Gabriel Byrne in the cast.

The story tells of the trials and tribulations of a young prodigy who comes out of Harvard for 18 years, and to see if you are in a crisis of identity in the city of New York. While reading his, he lives alone, has no friends and lacks the skills for social to get to know some new friends. Your life can begin to change when his psychiatrist asks him to put it on post-it notes goals for the behavior. So, a new neighbor, a job arranged by the father, it can be a touchstone for the passage of the final age.

Filmed as if it were a product of the matiné home, Carrie Pilby he plays with all the clichés of the other methods in female coming-of-age. Speaking of sex, the responsibilities, and the loneliness on the topics that you are trying to address in an nth version of the New York of Woody Allen. Above all, it is a vehicle for leverage in the market to Hollywood’s young Bel Powley, is known above all for The Diary of a young Girl Teenof Marielle Heller. The actress is in london he talked only to the DN, and has begun to reveal that it really is a chance to be in to represent a young adolescent when you are 28 years of age, “above all, I think it’s great that if you go for the movies with the stories of the girls. I think that society is afraid of young women and of young girls! These realistic portraits of what it is to be a young 18-year-old scares a lot of people. People will feel more comfortable when in the movie it just show the girl assanhada,and she

Close Sign up for the newsletter The daily News and to get first-hand information.

In the film, carrie Philby

finally, put it all in boxes and stereotyped… we Need to see more films with the characters in a truly multi-faceted!”.

With an accent is “posh”, very british, it ensures that you do not have the innocence of her character: “I’ve been more of an idealist. For example, I would like a policy, although it has lost the momentum. You know, it’s the fault of a little bit of a Brexit. I was very upset. As a londoner I never thought that you and the rest of the country would be to vote our way out…I Grew up in a multi-cultural environment and to see that the decision was a surprise to the vast. I love my city, and I’m not like some of those ones for the English, which comes to american cinema, and want to immediately move to Los Angeles. My God, it’s not!! The best part of my life is to be able to always be traveling, so I love it. For example, the Carrie Pilby has forced me to live in New York city for the next 3 months, which was a good thing, but when I got back to the house, I was very happy.”

After Carrie Pilbyalready we have seen in the Mary Shelley’salong side of Elle Fanning, and the award-winning series, the Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carrel. For the future, and say they want to continue to represent a character’s true: “if you have a choice – and I cannot do it, we are always dependent on what comes to mind – I would like to continue to represent something more than just the girlfriend of the male character…But that’s the beauty of the world of the film is to be able to act as any role! I don’t know what it is going to continue to be helpful. It does feel strange, but also exciting! Of course, I’m not too picky, I just aspire to project a good filmmaker and a good script. I’m a bit fed up of me putting in the movies of the time, I’d like to do something more contemporary. In any case, it should be noted that I am an actress, an ambitious and all the rest of them.” After all, an actress in Hollywood today, needs to be ambitious or humble? “I can be humble and ambitious at the same time, it responds with a grin cheeky.

If you we are, Carrie Pilby it tries to be a “teen” in The Bridget Jones ‘ Diary, even when you don’t bet so much on the formula on the mood immediately, and is going before you, for the record, light on the comedy. Bel Powley is to be honest and its real, in the midst of all of this. It is she who carries the film on his back. When the hiv pandemic, we’ll be able to see it in the much-anticipated return of Judd Apatow in the The one and only King of Staten Island. An actress who is not going to go away anytime soon for the camera.