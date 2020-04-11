Clare Waight Keller leaves the new creative director of Givenchy

The fashion designer-Clare Waight Keller, announced on Friday (10/04), that is, leaving it to the creative director of Givenchy, and, after three years on the job. The reason for the departure is the end of your contract with the designer of the French language. During this period of time, the designer the british restored the status international brand name. One of the highlights was the setting for the wedding of Meghan Markle for the exchange of wedding rings, prince Harry, in may of 2018.

Scott, has made history by being the first stylist to women in the control’s label and French stood out due to their relationship with Meghan Markle, who has dressed looks the mark on several occasions in an official capacity. However, the ex-actress delivered into his hands the trophy to her Womenswear In the uk the Year on stage at the Fashion Awards in the year 2018.

The british landed on the the label in march of the year 2017. In the fall/winter of 2020, as presented at the Fashion Week in Paris at the beginning of march, it was the last of the collection ready-to-wear designed by Scott.

During the period, which led to the label, she has revamped the classic in the archive of the designer, and he has explored the structures, striking silhouettes, cut-outs and modern textures. The work is based on the world of haute couture is, in the opinion of the designer, it was a milestone in his career. Even, she was the one responsible for the return of the show ufc light heavyweight championship Givenchy.

Through Instagram, she has paid tribute to the work of the team of the brand. “His talent and dedication are exceptional, will remain forever in my memory. Thank you so much to each and every one of the heroes and heroines of the unknown behind the scenes, for their contribution to the product, communication and retail, and all of the members of the global workforce, partners and vendors in the middle,” thank you.

Founded by Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018) in 1952, the brand belongs to the portfolio of LVMH group, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, in 1998. The founder has led as artistic director until his retirement in 1995. Since then, the office has been occupied by designers such as John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien MacDonald, and the Italian Riccardo Tisci, the predecessor of the First.

At the moment, the Givenchy is not reported as it will be the new organization is creative, and the mills closed down, due to the multi-Covid-19. Because of this, you’ll be asked for the season, the Resort will not have a collection of haute couture for the autumn/winter in 2020, but it will still be a collection the pre-spring male myin the month of June. The brand is planning to extend the sale of the last two collections ready-to-wear (SS20, and FW20).

“Under his leadership, the creative, and in a close working relationship with their studios and staff, for the the house if you have reconnected to your core values for Hubert de Givenchy, and her innate sense of elegance. I wish Clare all the best in his future endeavors”, would like to thank the president and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group Sidney Toledano.

Even though your clothes have been pleased with the specialized press, especially in the collections of the couturand, at the direction of Clare Waight Keller, was not a major focus, with items made of leather, the main thread of the various luxury brands.

In the high-fashion, she has looks the men and paid tribute to the founder of the house for a few seasons, including the most recent one, filed on jan.

One of the latest campaigns of the brand was stared by the singer Ariana Grande. In between all the celebrity, the work of the Ensemble has been admired by the actresses of Hollywood, such as Gal Gadot, Julia Roberts, and Julianne Moore. Among the major designers in fashion, she cultivated friendships with Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Prior to arriving at the Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller was the creative director of Chloé in 2011 and 2017. There, I brought a grip of the 1960’s and 1970’s, without being nostalgic, and with a air-refreshed, and happy. His background includes experience in the high-end designer labels such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. She has served as a designer senior womenswear the Gucci was Tom Ford’s, and he has held the chair of creative director of Pringle of Scotland for six years.

“I can’t wait to get on the next episode,” continued the statement issued by the designer. “The love and the creativity will remain central to what I do and who I am, as well as the belief in the goodness and the courage to be true to his art.”

The other brand of French, with a core that has a lot to do with Keller, it’s Celine, you are under the care of Hedi Slimane since the year 2018. If you keep up with the trend and direction, creative, short, pointed out by WWD, is that we believe that it would replace Slimane is among the in the coming years?

