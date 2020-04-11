DarkSunnDays [Abril 2020] – Rhymes and Beats

[ARTWORK] By David Almeida

DarkSunnDays it is the the podcast each of the producer DarkSunn that was released in May of 2013 on the platform to Mixcloud, and they moved to the Rhymes and Beats, in June of 2015. The project started as a self challenge and a founding member of the chamber and the Monster Jinx as a way to keep up to date with regard to new productions, hip-hop, and electronics that are released each time a new month, so that all builds that include the most news, sonic – and still is active in the production of set (DarkSunnDays it is written in a single take as if it were a live set if it was a question).

On the first Sunday of each month, DarkSunn share the latest the podcast the sole on the Rhymes and the Beats. This is in the issue of April of the year 2020. It also can be found in the playlist the selection of a monthly Spotify DJ’s and producers.

[[THE]

DarkSunn “Darksunn intro”

Raez “#4”

Just One The “Bar Wars” (feat. Keith Murray, Dvd & ADAD)

DJ Harrison “Dilla”s He”

CJ Fly “Show You!”

Chris Dave and The Drumhedz “Whatever”

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib “Giannis” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

A. A. P. Ferreira, “GREEN”

DarkSunn “#1’s”

Ohbliv “Overcast”

Ray Zen “Incandescent” (feat. 3Deity)

The sun Abbot, Rejoicer & Free the Robots “In-Style ” Pizza Place”

Jay Electronica “The Blinding” (feat. Travis Scott)

Atmopshere “Whenever” feat. Gifted Gab, Murs & Haphduzn

Run The Jewels “Ooh LA LA” (feat. DJ Premier & Greg Nice)

The Soul Providers “SEIKO,”

Run The Jewels “The Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)”

The Daydream Sound “It’s Really An Illusion”

ize “This Is Not a Drill”

Shabazz Palaces “Fast Learner” feat. The Purple Tape, Which He

Chris Orrick And The Lasso “Children of the Dirt”

Meeting Of The Machine “Shoot Sideways” (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Sickonce “02 – SICKONCE – Sequence #3”

Sleepinpatterns “Flyin Out”

KA “$”

Phonte The “Change Of Mind”

The team “The real deal” (feat. Mick Jenkins & Psalm One)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib The “High” (Feat. Danny Brown)

Vasco Da Gama Full Full Full Full “Serotonin” feat. John Tamura