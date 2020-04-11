Did you know? Robert Downey Jr. It WAS NOT the highest paid actor in ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum’

‘The Avengers: Ultimatum’ it broke records, and more records for storage, and brought out an immense profit for the Marvel Studios and Disney, making huge 2,78 billion dollars at the box office.

Here are some fun facts about the film were revealed recently with the release of a new list of the earnings of the celebrities through the Forbes.

And, contrary to everything we thought Robert Downey Jr.who starred in the iconic “Iron Man” for the last time on the big screen, it was not the highest paid actor in the movie…

Chris Hemsworthwho gave birth to Me, took the podium.

In spite of being the third artist with the most screen time (45 minutes), Hemsworth has received THE$76,4 million because of your participation in the ‘Ultimatum’.

The second highest paid actor in the movie was Downey (The US$66 million and 62 minutes of the screen). Soon after that, we have to Bradley Cooper (THE$ 57 million), Scarlett Johansson (The US$56 millionand, finally, Chris Evans (THE$43.5 millionwith The 66-minute from the time of the screen).

It is well to remember that Hemsworth return to the a sequence of ‘I’making it to the franchise’s God of Thunder is officially the longest-running in the The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comics.

“The panic | get to Know interesting Facts About one of the Movies from Horror cinema’s most Beloved Film Take the time to watch it: Check out the movie and the series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this week!

While the character of the Chris Hemsworth it is not as ubiquitous as in Tony Stark, or Nick Fury, I this is the first hero of the Marvel comics with the introduction of a fourth film in the ground, escaping from the traditional first of the studio.

In addition to this, the asgardiano it will be the last hero is the protagonist of the stage 1 is to stay in the coming movies.

remember that the end of the ‘Avengers: Ultimatestill left in the open to be able to appear in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3the future of the character, you can still save a lot of surprises in store.

‘I 4‘ it will be written and directed by Taika Waititi, be responsible for the previous film’s character, ‘“Thor: Ragnarok‘ who raked in more than More than US$ 850 million the world!

Check out the upcoming releases from Marvel:

The Black Widow – On November 6, 2020

The-Eternal – Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7-may-2021

Doctor Strange 2 – The 5th of November 2021

I Love and Thunder The 28th of February, in the year 2022

Black Panther 2 – On may 8, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – On July 8, 2022

Watch for our review: