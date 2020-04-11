Disney delays the release of the film, due to the new coronavirus

Disney has decided to delay the release of more than a dozen major motion pictures, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but it has not yet given up on the release of Mulan, which is expected to be a hit at the box office, in July this year.

The schedule also confirms that the first appearances of the Marvel comics, the Black Widow and the Eternals, as well as the last few streams of Thor and Doctor Strange, it will be postponed due to the pandemic.

The Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, is now the premiere is planned for November, pushing the other releases it in a “domino” effect.

One of the films in Marvel’s untitled, which is scheduled prior to the summer in the United States in the year 2022, has been cleared by Disney-for the full schedule.

The staff of the National Association of Owners of Cinemas, they are optimistic and are betting on a re-opening of the theaters in the latter part of may and June, with the help of the measures of social distancing, including the reduction of the general public.