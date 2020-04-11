Disney+ reached the mark of 50 million subscribers in about 5 months after it’s debut

Disney will have a smile from one ear to the other, in a statement issued on Wednesday (8), the company has stated that its streaming service, Disney+ has reached the mark of 50 million users are paying customers. The figure is even more striking if we take into account the fact that the platform-it debuted only five months ago.

“We are very excited to see what Disney and a+ by connecting you with the millions [de pessoas] around the world, and we believe that it would be interesting to our continued expansion across Western Europe, Japan and Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of the division of direct-to-consumer for the Park.

On the platform, streaming video, Disney+ has just arrived in India, and arrebanhou up to eight million subscribers. Whereas, the provision of video-on-demand and Disney is still out on many of the markets considered to be at-large, it is safe to say that today’s 50 million subscribers are in a very strong.

For the purposes of this comparison, its main competitor, Netflix (now with a little more than 161 million subscribers) it took years for it to reach the brand, the company led by Reed Hastings made the transition to the exclusive-streaming-in 2007, at the age of just discontinued the scheme for the rental of Dvd’s, but for the 50 million subscribers, they did not arrive in 2014.

The hawk and the man of war in Winter it is one of the series of exclusive Disney+, with the debut promised for August 2020

Of course, the internet as a whole, it was very different in those days, and in the context of, and access to broadband, the current in favour of the advancement of Disney and a+, but even so, the achievement of the company, which now has productions, Marvel, Fox, and Lucasfilm, is to be aware of.

There are several factors that led to the mass take-up of Disney’s+: in addition to the great promises of the catalog, which includes all of the production of the Marvel comic series with the actors in the MCU are on the verge of its debut, the platform is also able to deliver materials of the highest quality, with the fidelizaram to the public and to have created the environment that exist today, such as in the case of the The Mandalorian and for the phenomenon of the “Baby Wars”.

Unfortunately, the service and the Disney still didn’t make it to Brazil, even though there is strong evidence that this is going to happen in November, in the year 2020.

