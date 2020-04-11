Dolittle – A Critique

Seven years later, he lost his wife, and the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), a famous physician and a veterinary surgeon in England, the Queen, concealed behind the high walls of the mansion, Dolittle, with only the company of her exotic pets. But when the young queen is seriously ill, and Dolittle is forced to set off on an epic journey to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wits and courage, as she of old adversaries-and discover wonderful creatures.

We’ve all watched the movies Dolittle his Eddie Murphy. I’m not going to lie, I’ve never been a fan of these movies. Yes, it is purposely for the children, the innocent, and to have the base level of comedy. I never get riled up, but I never did anything remarkably amazing. The version of the year 2020, this story is the first in the role of post-USING Robert Downey Jr. it contains a cast full of stars… and this is one of the worst movies of the year, no doubt about it. A complete disaster in all areas of filmmaking.

I don’t even know where to start. Maybe RDJ, seeing as this is a negative surprise more and more significant. I still can’t believe that an actor as charismatic, and the now-iconic as he is, he has the ability to deliver a performance so horrible. His accent is welsh (?) not only is it terrible for your character, as I doubt that a child can understand what you are saying. RDJ is acting like a caricature of the incredible in and of itself, not helping out with a film that has many flaws. The voice work from the cast, the rest is likely to be the only positive of the whole movie, but the animals and the CGI is not very convincing.

However, as usual, the issues most important to belong to the story, in and of itself. Instead of it being an adventure, full of entertainment and fun, it’s a trip to the incredibly boring, without any sense of logic, and without any design to a third-party acts, the more ridiculous the movie. Even putting myself into the mind of a child, it is not, I think, to be able to enjoy this mess of an argument. As I wrote above, not the animals themselves seem to be decent…

Some characters have relations to the unknown that the audience was supposed to take care of it, but the story that is offered to them. Lots of points in the plot do not have a rational explanation. The whole of the narrative is devoid of any creativity or anything unique, just one piece, lazy, and unimaginative. The young queen, who is seriously ill,” it’s just a woman sleeping on the bed, and does not appear close to being ill-prepared, which is proof that not even the team of make-up, it was important to make an effort.

But all the above are negligible when compared with that of the climax of the film. I don’t want to write any spoilers, just write, only that I still can’t believe what I have seen. About ninety minutes of build-up that serve to get at the moment, the most shocking death (bad), and totally absurd. The humor is on a level below that of the child. The dozens of fart jokes, reactions, overly incongruous, and I don’t even know what else. In between Bloodshot, Fantasy Island and The Grudge… The coming of the Devil, and you choose from.

Dolittle this is a major disaster to complete all of the levels. It was meant to be one of the worst movies of the year, and, no doubt, has achieved that goal. Since the provision of a surprisingly bad for Robert Downey, Jr. one of the clímaxes the most shocking in the history of cinema Stephen Gaghan delivery of an argument without structure, and filled with decisions and the narrative illogical and an adventure that is extremely annoying.

All the animals are CGI, they are far from being in any way dramatic, and the characters don’t have personalities in a to bring in a superstar doesn’t guarantee anything), and the comedy is so ridiculously basic that I doubt that even a child can laugh at some jokes, and they laugh at all of it.

With a budget of $ 175 million (!!!), it is not understandable how is it that a studio spent so much money on a failure, so obvious. The voice work of the cast is good… and it could have been much, much worse. It’s about as close as I can get to a good point.