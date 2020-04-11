Dua Lipa at Lollapalooza? Schedule for the concerts in the singer’s cause of speculation – 07/04/2020

Dua Lipa may be one of the new features of Lollapalooza in Brazil in the year 2020, after the postponement of the festival due to the health pandemic of the new coronavirus. Fans are speculating that the coming of the girl to the event and after the date of a Google search on the issue shows it.

When you ask for a schedule of performances of the singer in tool, a user is provided with a long list of dates, including Friday, the 4th of December, at the Interlagos Race track in Sao Paulo, just to see the date and the venue of Lollapalooza the year 2020.

Dua Lipa, at the Lollapalooza in Brazil to 2020! Fans have speculated on the involvement of the singer in the festival after the event to appear in the search results of your schedule to show Your on Google+! pic.twitter.com/8A2GEzLwmr — DLBR (@SiteDuaLipaBR) April 7, 2020

If it is confirmed, Dua Lipa, it would be the first new attraction at the Lolla after-delay. At the time of the announcement, the organization has promised only to keep the headliners of the festival intact — Guns ‘N’ Roses, The Strokes, and Travis Scott.

The other artists participating in the event, such as Lana Del Rey and Gwen Stefani, are set out in the new data. “We are going to provide you with an update on the line-up complete as quickly as possible,” said the organization at the time.