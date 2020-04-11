Edward scissorhands | Critique #TBT

In a novel, anything but ordinary, but it is very modern and one of the greatest geniuses of the cinema.

Signed by the renowned director Tim Burton, Edward scissorhandstells the story of a young man who has been created by an inventor (Vincent Pricebut, before the end of his work, he has to die, and Edward will have to learn to live with scissors in place of his hands.

The story of Edward’s begins when he meets a seller of cosmetic products, Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest). It goes back to the dark-house of Edward, in the mountains, and she decides to take him with her. At the moment, and let’s see you try to adapt to their new life, their neighborhood, and the feelings, and when she falls in love with Kim (Winona Ryder).

Edward is a young, shy, and is scared of all of that, see you all around, in addition to this, it’s very hard to get along with the people around you.

Edward, it’s been received very well by people who know a lot more acclaimed in your neighborhood, when you begin to demonstrate your gifts, when you cut the grass, the fur of the dog, and the hair of the women in the neighborhood. But it also faces the prejudice and judgment of some of the neighbouring self-centered.

Many regard it as one of the greatest works of the Cinema of Tim Burton, the director, tells us that Edward scissorhands it’s his best film. Also, don’t forget to mention that the film is consolidated in the partnership’s Depp and Burton, who had, in a long as a Ed Wood, the Legend of The headless Horseman, The Fantastic and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Barber Demon of Fleet Street to name a few.

Actors, world-renowned, were considered to live in Edward, such as Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Robert Downey Jr. and even the pop singer Michael Jackson. But his Wife was at the school.

Edward scissorhands it was released on the 9th of December 1990, and arrived in a box-office surprise of a little more than US$ 86 million).