Find out how the cast of Friends earn royalties from the series

Friendssince its debut in 1994, has become one of the biggest phenomenons to comedy in the history of television. Due to the great success of their main stars, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were known to receive a large salary to rise to more than$ 1 million per episode for the last season.

However, up to now, the casting plant receives a certain amount of the reason for the constant displays in the TV and streaming services over royalties generated by the copyrights, and merchandising.

These values are then renegotiated for the contract, even after the end of the series, and is published in the media. Therefore, it is not surprising that all of the members of the Friends they were extremely wealthy.

According to the web site USA Todaythe attraction generates annual revenue for Warner brothers. of the US$ 1 billion. Due to the agreement of association, where each participant receives 2% of the total budget, or US$ 20 million per year. A lot of money, isn’t it?

The show/Breeding The main cast of Friends

All indications are that the stars will continue to earn “wages,” even bigger in the next few years. This is because it has recently been announced that a formal meeting of the series on HBO) (Max), and each one will fill your pockets with up to$ 3 million to$ 4 million.

In addition to this, the event is sure to motivate both the old fans and will introduce the series to a younger audience. In such a situation should also be encouraged to Warner brothers. to continue with the display of the Friends and to have a “war” between the channels and the streaming to get the rights to use it.

The text written by Ricardo Carvalho Isídio via Nexperts.