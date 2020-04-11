Fiocruz will hire professionals in the city of Goiania, Brasilia, and other large cities

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is having job openings for analysts as well as scientific advice in the city of Goiania, Brasilia and the other capitals of the world. The position requires a higher degree in Pharmacy, Biomedical Science, Biological or related area — to the health care provider should have a portfolio of their respective council, is active.

The role requires knowledge of, or experience in molecular biology, PCR and real-time computing. The contractors will be to deal with the multi-coronavirus, in the context of the implementation of the Units in Support of the Diagnosis of the Covid-19.

In addition in the cities of Goiânia and Brasília, there are places in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Belém (PA), Florianópolis (santa catarina state) and Belo Horizonte (state of minas gerais). It is essential to possess a fixed residence in the city in which you want to apply for.

A job description, detailing what he needs to be able to work in the round 12 x 36 (day or night), as well as a willingness to travel. All the places are on hiring basis AND for a fixed period of six months and may be extended.

Interested candidates should send a resume to: captacao@bio.fiocruz.br already indicating on the subject line of the message to the city’s best interest. The selection process should be completed by the 15th day of April of each year.