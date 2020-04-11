For special Friends to have his debut delayed

In spite of the claim that the delay in the recording of Friends does not affect the release, it was reported that at a meeting of the key players will not be available with the launch of the HBO’s Maxnew platform streaming the studio apartment. However, the particular non-scripted comedy was scheduled to be released in may via the The Side).

The original idea was that the special was a great call-to-action for the public to the new one streaming, and he’ll be available on his first day on the air. The pandemic of coronaviruses, however, has postponed, indefinitely, the recording, before it set for the end of the first quarter.

Most recently, Matt LeBlancthe ” Joey, she called the episode “thegetting the band back together without any tools” get to know you more.

The special, which will be a kind of conversation between the Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and the show’s producers Martha Kauffman, By David Crane and Kevin Bright, here is how one of the original titles to be released in the HBO’s Maxeach stage of the streaming the Warner bros.scheduled to be released sometime in may.

Considered to be one of it’s most influential people of all time Friends he had 10 consecutive seasons, which have been transmitted from 1994 to 2005, with its stories and characters going on in the popular imagination, and which have been reflected in productions such as How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory and other works produced over the past two decades.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.