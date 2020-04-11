Grant Gustin reveals a consistent test of the fifth season of The Flash

To feed the nostalgia of the fans who are asking for new episodes The Flash, Grant Gustin he shared a picture from behind the scenes of in pre-production on the fifth season. In this photo, he appears wearing a black version of the uniform in the Corridor Were.

According to Gustin, the look dark because of the industry-from the costumes still had not decided what fabric to use on the new suit, the prototype is used to take the measurements have been done in black. The actor also said that, when I look at the picture, you are left with the desire to see the hero using a palette of dark to the series, check out:

After a delay in the transmission caused by the pandemic, the coronavirus, the series will be broadcast by the The CW on the day On April 21 in the United States. The show’s all-new The Flash they are appearing in Brazil, on Sunday, at 22h25, on the Warner Channel.