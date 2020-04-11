guitarist Neal Schon tribute to the late Gary Moore.

For Matthew Barr, Source: Blabbermouth

The guitarist, Neal Schon (Journey) has a very small tribute to the great Gary Moore, who would have turned 68 years old on the 4th of April.

Neal posted on his official page of Facebook with a video in which he plays the guitar, with the caption: “We’ve done many shows together and we played many, many times, but I’ll never forget the first time I met the original lineup of Journey in London, we played at the Hammersmith, and he came back later and we talked for a long time, and we became very good friends. I feel the lack of it, and I have nothing but great memories of us going on tour and playing music. God bless you, brother.’