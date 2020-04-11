guitarist Neal Schon tribute to the late Gary Moore.

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
8


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on WhatsAppBelow Whiplash.Net

For Matthew Barr, Source: Blabbermouth
Submit corrections to | See Access

The guitarist, Neal Schon (Journey) has a very small tribute to the great Gary Moore, who would have turned 68 years old on the 4th of April.

Journey: the singer advocates the position of the controversy on the president’s filipinoSlayer: Kerry King, do you think that Norwegian Black Metal is shit

To advertise for the bands and the concert for the Rock and Heavy Metal music

Neal posted on his official page of Facebook with a video in which he plays the guitar, with the caption: “We’ve done many shows together and we played many, many times, but I’ll never forget the first time I met the original lineup of Journey in London, we played at the Hammersmith, and he came back later and we talked for a long time, and we became very good friends. I feel the lack of it, and I have nothing but great memories of us going on tour and playing music. God bless you, brother.’



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here