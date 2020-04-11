In the literature, and its power to transform, to be always kept alive

This is thanks to its power to inspire and nurture the human mind, which in the literature has been adapted to various media over the years, reaching new and different audiences with each generation.

The theatre is a pillar of the adaptations of literary works in the course of the story

In the course of time, the theater has been one of the maximum representatives of the adaptations of literary works. This is because, long before the existence of the Internet, television, and film, literary works have been adapted to the theatre, so that the world could see and hear the words of the writers.

Today, it is possible to find examples of this in the theaters in rio de janeiro, as is shown by the piece Riobaldoan adaptation of the book Grande Sertão: Veredasby João Guimarães Rosa. This article is about the actor’s mother died giving birth less than a month he interprets Riobaldo, a man who is entering on the last stage of his life, he begins to think about the issues that we face in everyday life, the conflicts, the universal that had surrounded him over the years.



Ever the actor, Thelmo Fernandes took over recently, in the work of The journal of the lighthouse – A play on the wickedness ofan adaptation of the book of the same name by João Ubaldo Ribeiro. In this piece, which focuses on the harm that one human being can commit, in which the protagonist reflects on the beauty of the place he finds himself in the acts of villainy and, as a person with a preference for this type of action might be a lot closer than we might think.

In the literature on digital media

Thanks to the technological advancements of today’s world, it is also possible to find adaptations of literary works in a variety of settings to digital. An example of this is the the series The Witcheravailable on Netflix and the starring actor Henry Cavill. The series has its roots in the literary work written by a Polish directed by Andrzej Sapkowski. An interesting fact is that it’s a fantastic story of a hunter of monsters, this story has already been adapted to the world of video games, with an excess of success, which is produced by CD Projekt RED and is also called the The Witcher.

As well as the The Witcher he jumped out of the literary world to the film, some of the stories in the literature, it also became a source of inspiration for other kinds of products for the entertainment industry. Examples of this appear in the the site Casino slot game online, in which games such as Immortal Romance, which was inspired by the stories of a vampire in the saga’s literary Twilightthe author Stephenie Meyer, will come to life. Jurassic Park inspired the famous film of the same name, was born in the literary works of author Michael Crichton, this is another slot that is available on the mentioned platform, which has as its source the books. Another example to be mentioned in this regard is that of the writer, Russian-american Ayn Rand and her philosophical discipline called Objetivismo, which have become the main source of inspiration for the a successful game BioShock, based on the books The Revolt of the Atlas mountains and In The Springin which the author details his philosophy, which is focused on the why, and the happiness of man, as the goal of morality to their own lives.

An interesting point about the wealth of the world literature, is that the comic books are also a part of it, and were able to transcend the pages to become, in the adaptations that have succeeded in the culture of the people. An example of this is in the COMIC The Walking Deadcreated by Robert Kirkman, for the last 16 years, and it has just come to an end in the world of literature. It is worth mentioning that the tv series inspired this story in a comic book is creating a spin-off and, over the years, it has undergone several changes in terms of the stories and the characters.

Literature, cinema, and endless possibilities

The creations of literary works found in the cinema, one of the most popular, in order to give life to the words. In this context, the american author, Stephen King is the author of the fittest in the world of film in the last few decades, as stories like It’s a thing, Friends or While they were filled with terror and suspense on the big screen from all over the world.

As well as to Stephen King, writers such as Charles Dickens, Boris Pasternak, Bram Stoker, or J … Tolkien is also important because of their stories High Hopes For It, Doctor Zhivago, Dracula and The Lord of the Rings, respectively, and have earned a place among the best adaptations of the books, the story of the film so far.

The literature has a number of possibilities, to inspire people, and covers areas as diverse as the music. An example of this is in the book Rock-in-Rio – the-Art-of-Dreaming and Make it Happenin which one of the authors of the Arthur Church, and five members of the Coast range in addition to the music, and they show the readers a different point of view about the business that you are in a festival as big as Rock in Rio.

Literature has always been a way for human beings to keep a record of your experiences, dreams, and experiences. In spite of the passage of time, the creations of literature have been able to transform it into films, video games, stage plays, and tv shows, giving new life to the words of the authors as well as discovering worlds beyond this paper.