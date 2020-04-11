The Tiger King and the Tiger King, and after the show-hosted by Joel McHale, and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik, Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren and Lowe’s — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

According to the announcement, the show will be “revealing, and, I hope, that’s funny,” said Joel. For the life of the Tigers, had its premiere on march 20 of this year, and has won a staggering 34.3 million people in its first 10 days.