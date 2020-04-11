James Gunn ensures that the ‘team Suicide’ is not going to be affected by the delays, caused by a Coronavirus

Facebook

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus has caused many productions to be stopped, and the fans are wondering just which movies will have their premieres delayed.

James Gunnon his Twitter account, responded to a question from a fan if the closing of the movie industry is going to affect the production of the The Squadron’s Bombers.

In response, While assured him, and assured him that the adaptation is still within the time frame allotted. Check it out:

Details On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

fan

“These delays will affect the production of the ‘The Squadron’s Bombers‘? Could it be that this is a good thing for the studios is the visual effects?”, he asked the fan.

While he replied:

“We’re still within the time frame provided for.”

Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (To Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), will reprise their roles in society.

Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Nathan Fillion (Arm-Fall-Off Boy), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (According to), Sean Gunn (Weasal), and Mayling Ng (Mongal) to shine.

The Squadron’s Bombers it will be released in cinemas on the day August 06, 2021.