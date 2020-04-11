John Rock to confirm the lineup with a Start, Planet Hemp, and Djonga; Means the Kings give way to the Arnaldo Antunes – Lineup

The 19th edition of the Jean-Rock will get pretty much the same schedule as the first spoken. For the sake of the new coronavirus, in the event that would take place on the 6th of June, in the city of Ribeirão Preto, interior of são paulo state), has been re-scheduled to the 12th of September.

The main change has been the departure of Nando Reis, on the incompatibility of the schedule, and Arnaldo Antunes.

In addition to a tribute to Rio de Janeiro, and they are committed to such attractions as Gabriel’s, it has been pointed out, the City Dark, By waiting for the Red Baron, Planet Hemp, inc. Hemp, Erasmo Carlos, Nação Zumbi, CPM 22 —as the guest Youth, Paulo Miklos, and Condition—, Djonga, Humberto Gessinger, Natiruts, the joker, BaianaSystem and the show is original and exclusive to the festival, composed of the Creole at the side of the School, and the Sky.

On the stage, Strengthening the Scene, a new one comes on the scene, the song the Owl BC1, who is joining the team with Dr. Light, and of Cold, and Poetry, Acoustic, Lagum, Matuê and mark Rashid, receiving a Drik Barbosa Lellê.

According to the organization, the tickets already purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you want the refund will be the full amount of the return. The details of the return are to be announced at a later date on the official channels of the festival, says a press release.

The tickets have a price range of$ 130 to$ 590 and is available at the official website (joaorock.com.s).

“We want to use it in Rock is to be performed at a time when we believe that Brazil will overcome the challenges,” said Luit Marquis, one of the organizers.

By 2019, Marcelo D2, Emicida, Rael, Mano Brown, Alceu Valença, Pitty, Paralamas e Zeca Baleiro there were a few of those who went up to the stage in the interior of são paulo state.

The city is chosen to be honored was the city of Brasilia. Because of this, there are names such as Raimundos, Natiruts, the Initial Capital and can you see me?.

According to the organization, there were a total of about 65 thousand people, which was attended by more than 20 rides over the last year.

The Covid-19 has caused the cancellation of several events and festivals. The Backstreet Boys, produced by Live Nation, the country, and they had to postpone it to the last presentation, what would you do in São Paulo, and has not yet been rescheduled.

Already, the Band had dates rearranged for December and initially they would be at the beginning of April. While the First has resolved to recall the events of may and November in Brazil.

Lollapalooza Brazil is scheduled for the 3rd, 4th and 5th of April, at the end of the Three (in the south of São Paulo, brazil), has been rescheduled to the 4th, 5th and 6th of December. The model in Argentina and Chile have followed the same movement, and, in the end of march and go through to the end of the month of November.

In-country, seven-concert of the boy band, the English Thought that they would be in march, they were taken in September and October, in São Paulo (24/9), Curitiba (brazil) (25/9), in Porto Alegre, brazil (27/9), Uberlândia (minas gerais) (29/9), Ribeirão Preto, sp (1 of 10), Belo Horizonte, brazil (3/10) and the Rio de Janeiro state (4/10).

“Because of the unintended consequences of the health crisis in the world and the warning of a pandemic of the coronavirus to the WHO, the band Coming to Brazil has been postponed,” explained the band on Instagram.

With the passage of the joint of the Offspring, and Pennywise, in Brazil, in march, was also postponed for an undetermined period of time.

The Coachella music festival, one of the leading film festivals in the world, has been re-scheduled for this week. In the event that California was to be held from the 10th to 12th and 17th to the 19th of April. Now, it’s going to be from 9 to 11 and from 16 to 18 October.

The singing of the brazilian Anitta and Pabllo Vittar, are the two representatives of the Brazilian in the lineup, which also features Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Fatboy Slim.

The Performances from the bands such as Pearl Jam, and Madonna also had to be cancelled.

The group, led by Eddie Vedder has postponed the first leg of the tour Gigaton, which was due to start on the 18th of march, and will have 17 gigs in North America.

In Paris, Madonna was followed on the recommendation of the local police, and has canceled two shows of the tour as Madame X, in the 10th and 11th of march.

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland in Winter in the Alpe d’huez (France), and the concerts of Bob Dylan in Japan, have also followed that path.

The Festival João Rock To 2020

When: As of September 12,

Location: The park’s Permanent Exhibits, av. Orestes Lopes de Camargo, 350, botanic Garden, the Jockey Club-Ribeirão Preto-SP-brazil)

In relation to: R$ 130 to R$ 590

For more information joaorock.com.br

