Kanye West, Mariah Carey, will be in the worship service that is a virtual easter

Kanye West, and Mariah Carey will be a part of the worship service on Easter from pastor Osteen, in according to press reports in the us.

The album is planned to be a great event with Joel prior to the pandemic coronavirus off the back of the church, appear remotely in the assembly of a virtual Osteen Church Lakewood in Houston, texas, next to Mariah.

The idea is to get to a worship service as a tribute to the health workers who are assisting in fighting the coronavirus.

The sources of the website TMZ claim the actor-director Tyler Perry will also be part of the worship service on Sunday (12).

They asked that He would touch them on the coral in the great event from the Los Angeles area.

The event will be broadcast on the website of the church of Osteen.

Donations

In a time of crisis, Kanye West has decided to support two charities, one in Chicago and one in Los Angeles, california, to help send supplies to those in need during a pandemic. The rapper is 42 years old and was generous in his giving. Josephine Wade, who co-ordinates they are Empowered in Chicago, she said to Access Hollywood:

“Today, when I got a call that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly, in Chicago, and has chosen his home town on the south side, to his old neighbourhood, I ran out of words,” he said. “And then a link, then, in a moment of the day, the world has changed,” he said to the woman, surprised.

The organization provides food to the elderly in the area where He grew up in the Chicago area.

The king of Jesus Walks, also donated to The Dream Center in Los Angeles, california, for help with the service and the food ‘drive-thru’ for those of you that are affected by the current economic crisis.

They say that the organization of feeding 7 billion people every day, but anticipate that this number will increase a lot because of the crisis in health care.

The wife of Kanye west, Kim Kardashian West, has sent a message to his fans – especially the ‘young and healthy’ – on Instagram, asking them to take care of the health and safety of others by staying at home and engaging in social distance, in order to try to prevent the respiratory disease from spreading.