Keep Your Head In The News. What are they and how to avoid them

In the end keep your head in the news it is not a recent one. According to the dictionary of Merriam-Webster dictionary, the concept has been around since the end of the XIX. In mind, however, that the term has gained some prominence recently. It is also fair to say that this growth is the evolution of the social network, which is exponential with no sign of slowing down.

With a multi-Covid-19it is easy to get caught up by the current of life. It is at the time when the information takes on an important role in that it comes to life. And, at times, the media as we live it, with or without a pandemic, the information has always played an important role. Thus, the growth of the misinformation that goes with it.

The purpose is to avoid the ‘press nut’, you have to first figure out: what they are, after all keep your head in the news?

What is Fake News?

The phenomenon of the fake news or the fake news stories, is the distribution of the mass of the desinfomarção and/or gossip via the newspapers, radio, television, social media, web sites, etc., Are written with the intention of manipulating the receiver of the information. It is for financial gain (ex: making a person to gain access to the web site for the monetization of digital advertising) or political (for example: the case of the Cambridge Analytics).

With all certainty, this definition does not cover the entire reality of the news to be false. At times, it can be designed for a community that is dedicated to smearing the reputation of any public figure (in the case of the website 4Chan with Hillary Clinton in the presidential elections in 2016), or even a business or service most recently, in the case of the Houseparty). Many of the reasons that can result in the creation of these articles, and more information can be dropped in this chain.

But that is the way it is, that the receiver, who receives the news, be it through auditory, or visual, you can see that this is one of those cases? The The federation of International Associations and Institutions Library (ADMINISTERED) has already explained how it is possible to do this in the point of view of the receiver:

Consider the source : Clicked out of the story, to look into the web site, its mission, and contact information.

: Clicked out of the story, to look into the web site, its mission, and contact information. Read more Titles catch the attention to to to click. What’s the full story?

Titles catch the attention to to to click. What’s the full story? It verifies the author of You make a brief research about the author. Is it reliable? It is the same?

You make a brief research about the author. Is it reliable? It is the same? Sources of support : Click on the links below. Checks to see if the information supports the story.

: Click on the links below. Checks to see if the information supports the story. Check the date To share old news doesn’t mean they are relevant today.

To share old news doesn’t mean they are relevant today. Is this a joke? If you are a very strange thing, it can even be satire. The search on the site, and the author’s name.

If you are a very strange thing, it can even be satire. The search on the site, and the author’s name. Is it a bias? : Assess your values and beliefs can affect your judgment about the topic of the news.

: Assess your values and beliefs can affect your judgment about the topic of the news. Consulting the expertsAsk a librarian, a journalist, or a query for a site check free of charge.

How can we avoid it?

In spite of the ADMINISTERED to give instructions as to how we can keep the news fake, the fight against this type of content, it is still a time-consuming task. For a combat-effective at this news, not only for the media, it also depends on the people. The people who don’t check the veracity of the information they receive, and they decide to share it with others, you are the target, that is the news they want to achieve.

See also

The internet has been shown to be useful in our day to day life, and its widespread use has been increasing day by day. But it is not immune to the dangers of life. The liberty of the individual to the user, the user also has the freedom to share it, or even be a part of these chains of ignorance. However, there is a law that prohibits the sharing of keep your head in the newsbut if the focus is on the radio, and the newspapers, which is the citizen journalism it is already prohibited by the protocol.

One of the steps in order to combat the false news that is don’t share until you are sure that the information is true. If you think that the information could be false, you can always have recourse to the fact-checking. Check the facts, it is a special area of investigative journalism.

If you do not know any fact-checking in the Portuguese language, here is a short list:

With all these tools, the fight against the misinformation, it is possible to. Not all of us can be deceived at one time or another, but we must always keep in mind ways to protect ourselves against the keep your head in the news. We need to stop with the lie, before the lie, ends with or dispose of the journalism is rigorous.