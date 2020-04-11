Khloé Kardashian confesses about his relationship with Tristan Thompson, is There a reconciliation?

Khloé Kardashian confesses about his relationship with Tristan Thompson, What Is reconciliation?/Photo: Insider

After 2 years of dating and have True Thompson together, the romance between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came to an end in 2018, the reason? infidelity is the leading committed with Jordyn Woods, the then best friend of Kylie Jenner. From that moment and until now, there have been various rumors of whether or not there is reconciliation between Khloé and Tristan, so she has decided to confess how is now your relationship.

In the last few weeks, we have seen that the player of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson he has been leaving flirty messages publicly to his ex-girlfriend businesswoman Khloé Kardashian. Before this, thousands of fans began to cuestionarle to the member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, if you intend to reconcile with him after the infidelity committed; therefore, the celebrity of 35 years decided to respond.

In the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé said that she feels very well now that it is focused on further developing his clothing brand “Good American” and having enough time to devote to his daughter’s True Thompson. Also, Koko Kardashian confessed that has tried to maintain a good relationship with your former partner for the sake of his daughter.

“I want us to have a healthy relationship, gentle and yes, loving…

“Where True to be able to see his mother and to his father with a hug,” revealed Khloé in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian believes that for her, it is very important that True always see that their parents got on well, and although it does not plan to go back with Tristan Thompson, he hopes that eventually they can form a good friendship to be each day a few best parents for small.

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian

Despite the fact that Khloé Kardashian is determined to completely forget Tristan Thompson, it seems that the basket player thinks the opposite. According to a source close to the influencer, Tristan sends expensive gifts to Khloé, who is full of romantic comments on their social networks and are willing to anything in order to be reconciled with the sister of Kim Kardashian.

However, Khloé has not shown interest in wanting to resume his courtship with the father of True Thompson, but rather the opposite. Is very concentrated on her daughter and in her professional and personal life, the separation was a big blow to Koko Kardashian, so that the people close to her look very difficult to her to decide to come back Tristan.