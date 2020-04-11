Kim Kardashian gives “escape” to Mexico and boasts a bikini on the beach (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian he raised the temperature with a powerful bikini that bragged on the beaches of Mexico, where he had traveled during the past weekend.

From Los Cabos, the socialite of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and entrepreneur was captured having fun at the beach. But what stole the attention of all was her stunning swimsuit two-pieces, with which Mrs. West emphasized her figure.

And is that Kim, who recently released her line of girdles SKIMS, wore a bathing suit in cream color with highlighting their conocidísimos attributes. In addition, the socialite he completed his look with sun glasses and a long braid.

However, Kim Kardashian West took advantage of the trip to Mexico to promote not only your body in a bikini, but also your brand. And is that her friend, the host Chelsea Handler, shared a video running on the beach with a sash SKIMS.

See HERE photos of Kim Kardashian on a beach in Los Cabos:

With information TMZ and E! News.

