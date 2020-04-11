Lady Gaga releases cover for new album, ‘Chromatica’ on social networking sites – 06/04/2020 – Illustrated

The american singer Lady Gaga has released the cover art for his new album “Chromatica”, this Sunday (5), then, in your Twitter profile.

Back in the saucer “Joanne”, 2016, “Chromatica” is the sixth studio album by the artist, and the song “Stupid Love”, which was launched on the 28th of February, in which the clip has been entirely written on an iPhone. On the front cover of the new album, the Concert opened with a hair, a pink and a costume design for the eccentric.

The images are not official, however, has already circulated through the social networks since last week.

On Instagram, the singer has released also a photo of the disc on the vinyl and cassette tape.

The date of the release of a new album in the Concert, originally scheduled for April 10th, has been postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“I do not think it right to release this album, with everything that is going on during this worldwide epidemic,” she wrote, on the 24th of march, on social media networks.

“In fact, I would prefer that we use this time to focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that attention should be given to the medical equipment is an essential for the help of professionals, in order to ensure that children who rely on school meals may have the assistance you need and we will help anyone who has been financially affected by this pandemic.”