Lollapalooza announces a concert home for the day (11)

Delayed from April to December, because of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the Lollapalooza Brazil continues to be struggling to meet the needs of your target audience. In its official profiles on social networks, the organization of the festival announced that the LollaBREmCasa, a series of concerts in home of the artists, which will be aired live this Saturday (the 11th).

The festival is to promote the presentation of six artists and, in the ad, he asked for tips from the public, check it out:

The Lollapalooza 2020 it was delayed for a few days 4, 5 and On December 6 because of the multi-coronavirus. Previously, the festival will happen between the 3rd to the 5th of April. In this way, the organization was able to retain all of the but – Guns N ‘Roses, The Strokes and Travis Scott. Tickets and current work to the new dates and will give you updates about the refund, and the rest of the line-up: coming soon.

